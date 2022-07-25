Explore new Dundee shop openings with our interactive map By Alasdair Clark July 25 2022, 10.36am Updated: July 25 2022, 11.25am 0 A host of retailers are planning new sites in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Tesco Murraygate: Opening plans for new Dundee store revealed New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores granted alcohol licences after court ruling New Greggs drive-thru planned for The Stack Retail Park in Dundee New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores in bid to sell booze