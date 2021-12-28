Asian street food takeaway and tearoom in Dundee approved

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans have been approved to transform a Dundee city centre building into an Asian takeaway and tearoom.

Usman Ice Cream Ltd will change the property in Reform Street into the Chaiiwala branded tearoom, serving hot drinks and Indian street food.

The former Money Shop will accommodate up to 20 customers, the application says.

The business will operate seven days a week, from 9am until 11pm.

Tearoom will have open-plan layout

The planning statement by Dundee-based architects McLaren, Murdoch & Hamilton states that food will be prepared off-site and reheated.

“Basic cooking equipment” such as gas hobs, panini grills and a domestic deep fat fryer will be installed.

A partition wall on the ground floor will be removed, to create an open-plan layout.

The listed building will also have a ventilation system installed at the back of the property.

Internal and external signage are also part of the application.

Dundee site part of ‘rapid growth of brand’

Chaiiwala is a Leicester-based, South Asian drinks and street food franchise, which currently operates around 40 outlets across the UK.

The expansion into Dundee “is part of the rapid growth of the brand”, according to the application.

In October 2020 the firm announced that they were planning on opening around 50 outlets a year for the next three years, both in the UK and abroad.

The first UK store opened in Leicester in 2015.

There are no public objections to the application, or any issues raised by Historic Environment Scotland, given the building’s listed status.

Council planners said: “In conclusion we are of the opinion that the proposed change of use would be in accordance with the Dundee Local Development Plan, and would convert an unused Class 2 unit into a Class 3 Restaurant/Café in line with the policies of the ‘Dundee Centre’ area.

Covid pandemic

“In addition, it would revitalise a unit which has laid empty for a long period and the introduction of a vibrant new tearoom would provide a boost to the high street as we look to exit lockdown following the Covid pandemic.

“As such, we would respectfully request that the application be supported.”

The plans were formally approved by Dundee City Council on December 21.