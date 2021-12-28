Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Asian street food takeaway and tearoom in Dundee approved

By Steven Rae
December 28 2021, 1.26pm Updated: December 28 2021, 3.57pm
The shop in Reform Street.
The shop in Reform Street.

Plans have been approved to transform a Dundee city centre building into an Asian takeaway and tearoom.

Usman Ice Cream Ltd will change the property in Reform Street into the Chaiiwala branded tearoom, serving hot drinks and Indian street food.

The former Money Shop will accommodate up to 20 customers, the application says.

The business will operate seven days a week, from 9am until 11pm.

Tearoom will have open-plan layout

The planning statement by Dundee-based architects McLaren, Murdoch & Hamilton states that food will be prepared off-site and reheated.

“Basic cooking equipment” such as gas hobs, panini grills and a domestic deep fat fryer will be installed.

A partition wall on the ground floor will be removed, to create an open-plan layout.

The listed building will also have a ventilation system installed at the back of the property.

Internal and external signage are also part of the application.

Dundee site part of ‘rapid growth of brand’

Chaiiwala is a Leicester-based, South Asian drinks and street food franchise, which currently operates around 40 outlets across the UK.

The expansion into Dundee “is part of the rapid growth of the brand”, according to the application.

In October 2020 the firm announced that they were planning on opening around 50 outlets a year for the next three years, both in the UK and abroad.

The first UK store opened in Leicester in 2015.

There are no public objections to the application, or any issues raised by Historic Environment Scotland, given the building’s listed status.

Chaiiwala Reform Street tearoom
The former Money Shop building in Reform Street.

Council planners said: “In conclusion we are of the opinion that the proposed change of use would be in accordance with the Dundee Local Development Plan, and would convert an unused Class 2 unit into a Class 3 Restaurant/Café in line with the policies of the ‘Dundee Centre’ area.

Covid pandemic

“In addition, it would revitalise a unit which has laid empty for a long period and the introduction of a vibrant new tearoom would provide a boost to the high street as we look to exit lockdown following the Covid pandemic.

“As such, we would respectfully request that the application be supported.”

The plans were formally approved by Dundee City Council on December 21.

National pool table shortage delays opening of Dundee snooker and darts venue

