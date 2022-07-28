Main road through Pitlochry to shut for 5 days for rail bridge work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The main road through Pitlochry will shut for five days next month as work takes place to inspect a railway bridge.

Atholl Road in Pitlochry – the main route connecting the town centre with the A9 heading north – will be closed for five days from Monday August 8.

Perth and Kinross Council says a number of bus services will be affected as a result, with vehicles diverted from their normal route.

Pitlochry buses diverted via A9

A statement from the council said: “All buses operating north out of Pitlochry will divert via Atholl Road-Bridge Road-Foss Road and the A9 to resume normal route.

“All buses operating south into Pitlochry will operate this diversion route in reverse.

“The bus stops on Atholl Road, at and opposite Clunie Bridge Road, and at and opposite Dysart Brae, will not be served during this time.”

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Our engineers will be assessing the bridge structure to identify requirements for any potential future enhancement work, as part of a wider rolling programme to decarbonise Scotland’s railway.

“In order to complete the work safely, we need to close the bridge to vehicles for five days, with an ‘all vehicle’ diversion route in place during the closure.

“Pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge throughout the work.

“We would advise residents to factor in some extra journey time, especially during peak periods of travel and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”