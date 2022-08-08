Stagecoach East Scotland drivers sent to Commonwealth Games despite driver shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stagecoach East Scotland drivers sent to Commonwealth Games despite driver shortage

By Emma Duncan
August 8 2022, 6.12pm
Stagecoach East Scotland has been criticised for sending bus drivers down to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham amid a driver shortage and sea of cancelled services.
Stagecoach has been criticised for sending drivers from the east of Scotland to the Commonwealth Games during a driver shortage.

The bus operator confirmed it sent a “small number” of employees to Birmingham for the international event, despite swathes of cancelled services.

The drivers normally work in the east of Scotland, which covers Tayside and Fife.

Stagecoach says any drivers sent to England for the 12-day long event will be coming back home imminently, amid calls to “focus on core services”.

Athletes like Eilish McColgan have won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It comes as a nationwide driver shortage has seen dozens of services cancelled daily in Tayside and Fife.

Passengers in Perth fear losing their jobs due to unreliable Stagecoach buses.

‘Small number’ of Stagecoach East Scotland employees sent to Commonwealth Games

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “A small number of employees from East Scotland have been assisting in delivering bus services for a major international sporting event in the West Midlands.

“The vast majority of drivers being used for this national sporting event are from England, with only a very small number from Scotland who will be returning imminently.

“We have worked hard over the past year on the planning for this major event, however as with the majority of other businesses across the UK, we are experiencing unprecedented continuing issues as a result of the national skills shortage and coronavirus-related sickness, which is having an impact on the services we can currently deliver.”

A Stagecoach bus on Mill Street, Perth.

“Public transport plays a huge and vital role in major events, and we are proud our people have had the opportunity to take part in this national event.

“However, at the same time, we are working hard to minimise the impact on the services we provide to local communities here.”

‘Focus on core passengers and buses’

Perth city centre councillor Chris Ahern said drivers should not be diverted during the current crisis.

He said: “They need to be looking after their core passengers at home and concentrate on their core buses first.

“Services are struggling up here and are being cancelled every day.

“We need services to go back to normal before taking people from premises up here for events like this.

“It will take time to train new drivers up so once there is enough drivers and they have completed their training then they should be able to help out at events like the Commonwealth Games.”

Conversation

