Pictures as 400+ attend Perth’s first in-person mental health festival

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 8 2022, 6.43pm
Amelia Henderson (7) and Summer Wishart (8) in the silent disco.
More than 400 people were in attendance as the Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival took place in person for the first time.

Last weekend’s event at Perth Concert Hall featured a host of events including fencing, wild swimming, a silent disco, chair yoga and a gardening workshop.

Perth charity Trauma Healing Together created the packed programme of talks, activities and workshops aimed at removing the stigma of mental health and encouraging wellbeing.

Painted stones in the festival at Perth Concert Hall.

There was support for parents struggling with their child, a suicide awareness workshop, a talk by an army veteran about his journey and hopes for the future, and a presentation on the science of trauma.

The festival also showcased photographs and drawings by local youngsters who were challenged to submit an image encapsulating their own mental health.

Packed programme

Roxanne Kerr launched Trauma Healing Together in 2020 and established the first festival in 2021, which took place online.

Alysa Axford (9) at the silent disco.
Raising awareness of the PKAVS Walled Garden is (left to right) Kathleen Pennock and Olivia Moore with Laura Mutch (PAKVS recovery and development officer – youth services).

“The festival was a real success,” she said. “Working with around 10 local agencies and charities working in mental health, we created a packed programme of workshops, activities and talks aimed at breaking down the barriers when it comes to mental health.

“Whether it was learning about the Walled Garden in Perth, the benefits of wild swimming or the therapeutic benefits of crafting and writing, there was something for everyone and we were thrilled to see over 400 people coming along from all walks of life, including those who just popped in on the day and wanted to find out more.

“We also started some really important conversations with individuals who were not quite sure who to approach locally, or what to do next, and we’re grateful to the people who reached out to us in this way and got the ball rolling around their own needs and situations.

“Although it was our first face-to-face festival, there’s no doubt that there’s a lot of untapped potential locally and the festival provided a platform to work on that, improve services and improve the accessibility and awareness of the help and support that’s out there.”

‘Let’s go Mental!’

Outside the festival venue, ‘Let’s go Mental!’ was held at Railway Staff Club in Feus Road on Saturday night. The event was organised by local support group and festival partner Linda’s Ladies.

The festival was organised in conjunction with Mindspace, Linda’s Ladies, Workplace Chaplaincy Scotland, Stephen Lyon Organisation, PKAVs, Vitality Me and Plus Perth.

The event was supported financially by the community investment fund of Perth and Kinross Council and Scottish Government community mental health funding.

MIND AND MATTER: The festival making mental health support more accessible in Perth and Kinross

