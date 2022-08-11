Fingask Castle owner says controversial new cemetery will help with burial plot shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fingask Castle owner says controversial new cemetery will help with burial plot shortage

By Emma Duncan
August 11 2022, 5.36am
Andrew Threipland on his estate.
Andrew Threipland on his estate.

The man behind a controversial new cemetery in Perthshire says workers started digging immediately after he was finally given the green light.

Andrew Threipland, whose family connections to Fingask Castle date back to the 17th century, has been granted planning permission to create a cemetery on his estate, near Rait.

Included in the plans is the creation of a columbarium where people can store the ashes of their loved ones in a semi-underground chamber.

It comes two years after Mr Thriepland made his first bid, which was rejected due to concerns about the number of mourners it could bring to the remote Carse of Gowrie spot.

The estate owner argued it would help address a shortage of burial plots in Perth and Kinross.

He moved his proposed site to a slightly different location on the estate in a bid to address concerns.

Green light for Fingask Castle cemetery

On Wednesday, councillors on Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee approved his revised application.

The new cemetery will be on land between Witches Knowe Wood and the existing potting shed on Fingask Estate.

The disused field section Mr Threipland planned to use in 2020.

Mr Threipland was so “relieved and delighted” his plans had been allowed to go ahead and gave the go-ahead for work to start the same afternoon.

He hopes to have the cemetery completed by Spring.

“I’m relieved the plans have finally been approved.

“I’m very pleased.

“It has been eight years since I first thought about it and six years since I started spending money on it.

“I don’t want to think how much I’ve spent on the plans but I think somewhere between £15,000 and £20,000.”

‘Full steam ahead’

He added: “I have given the go-ahead to start digging in the area already, they started on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve had enough time to plan for it. It’s full steam ahead.

“There was talk about Perth and Kinross running out of burial space and there not being enough, so this will be a good thing to help combat that issue.”

Due to its location planning officers and Mr Threipland said the site could also be used by people from nearby Dundee, something councillors said would “alleviate pressure”.

Traffic concerns remain

But people living nearby remain concerned about increased traffic levels.

Caroline Morgan, who lives in Rait, said at the meeting. “We are worried it will change a whole community’s way of living.

“Everyone is concerned.

“The village infrastructure would not be able to cope with the number of people that will come to the area.

“There is only one public toilet beside the antique centre café and there’s none planned for the site.

“While there people will be tempted to come and visit the village, its not a through road.”

People will be able to access the new cemetery via the existing entrance to the estate.

“The access road is single track with passing spaces but is not suitable for a funeral cortege.

“No one can limit the number of people attending a funeral and later on people will want to visit their loved ones.

“There will be increased traffic and the road is not safe for this type of project.”

When asked about traffic concerns, council officer Lachlan Maclean said: “We are not expecting single occupants to attend, we expect people to pick others up on route which is something I’ve experienced before, particularly when going to remote locations such as this.”

