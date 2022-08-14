Woman who died in A90 crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The driver killed in the A90 crash near Errol on Friday has been named by police.

Police have now confirmed that the woman who died in the incident was 32-year-old Rebecca Tasker.

Road Policing Sergeant Strachan said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Rebecca at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing into the incident.”

The incident happened at around 11.05am and involved a black Nissan Micra car.

Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, Mrs Tasker, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The other occupants a 29-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 7-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The road was closed for over six hours as a full investigation into what caused the crash took place.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident on the A90 or has dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number quoting 1349 of 11 August, 2022.