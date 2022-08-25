Alyth Community Council proposes one-way system to cope with new housing developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alyth Community Council proposes one-way system to cope with new housing developments

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 25 2022, 5.51am
Ian Donaldson says Alyth's Commercial Street could be made one-way.
Ian Donaldson says Alyth's Commercial Street could be made one-way.

Alyth Community Council has proposed a one-way scheme through the town centre to cope with new housing developments.

A total of 297 additional homes are either being built or are subject to planning permissions in the Perthshire town.

Iain Donaldson, chairman of the community council, said that unless infrastructure improves he “foresees problems ahead for the town”.

One of the ideas is to make the B952 at Commercial Street into Toutie Street a one-way system for northbound traffic.

Iain, 53, has called for a public meeting involving residents, local councillors and Perth and Kinross officers to discuss such measures.

List of new housing in the town

The community council believes action has to be taken in a number of areas due to the following housing developments, which are currently taking place or being proposed.

An aerial view of the proposed Losset Road housing development. Alyth.
  • Glenisla Developments is building Pitcrocknie Village on what was previously nine holes of the former Glenisla Golf Course. The development will comprise 216 houses, nine commercial units and a 60-bed care home. Residents have been moving into the completed houses since last summer.
  • Guild Homes is currently constructing 27 homes off St Ninian’s Road near the high school.
  • A planning application has been lodged for 34 houses on grazing land near Meethill Road. The proposal, submitted by ARKTX on behalf of Lynne Thomson, describes the erection of a mix of villas, semi-detached units and bungalows.
  • A proposal has been lodged for 20 homes on a field next to Losset Road. The scheme, submitted by CAG Architects on behalf of David Barbour, would provide large detached homes “comfortable for family living”.

Congestion ‘getting very serious now’

The suggestion forwarded by the community council is for the one-way system to run between the junctions with Mill Street and High Street.

Parked cars make travelling along Commercial Street a challenge.

“We haven’t had any professional advice but what we are finding is that when you go up Toutie Street there is only a footpath on one side and it is extremely narrow,” said Iain, who works as a civil engineer.

“When you have two cars going along there – one coming down and one coming up – they can’t pass each other, apart from when they are close to Losset Road on one side and Chapel Street on the other.

“Cars have to move over there to let the other one past. It is getting very serious now.

“At Commercial Street, which leads up to Toutie Street, you have parking almost up the whole of one side.

“If someone gets an Asda delivery, or whatever, the lorry stops in the middle of the road. Nobody can go up or down.”

How scheme would work

If the one-way idea is adopted, High Street traffic could access Banff Road by turning left down one-way Kirk Brae or Wylies Brae, which is two-way.

Losset Road traffic would no longer be able to turn left down Toutie Street but could use Chapel Street and Parkside Road.

The suggested one-way system.

The proposal was first made informally three years ago but Iain says it was met with resistance among townsfolk.

Iain added: “It can be done but Perth and Kinross Council have to make sure that they salt Banff Road in the winter to prevent cars losing control on the hill.”

Residents would be asked their views

The community council plans to canvass residents on the idea, though this may happen after the election in the autumn.

Iain says a public meeting on the new housing would also address other associated issues including parking, sewage and pressure on the health centre and primary school.

Iain Donaldson is in favour of new housing for Alyth.

However, he emphasised: “In general we are happy that additional properties are being built. We know that as a small town with approximately 3,000 people it needs to expand by between 5% and 10% per annum.

“But we will need a lot of assistance from Perth and Kinross Council to improve the situation.

“We are not sure if in these troubled financial times that this will be available. The Scottish Government and the health service is also unlikely to improve soon.”

Would Perth and Kinross allow it?

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “In relation to all new development in Perth and Kinross, in line with the normal planning process, we would consult with the relevant roads authority and take their advice into consideration.

“This would include the capacity of the roads network to accommodate additional traffic and consequently whether any improvements may be required.

“Depending on the location this consultation would be with our own officers and/or Transport Scotland.”

