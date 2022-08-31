A977: Driver taken to hospital after lorry crashes near Crook of Devon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The driver of a lorry has been taken to hospital after his vehicle was involved in a collision near the Crook of Devon.

Emergency crews were called to the A977 in Kinross-shire shortly before 11am on Wednesday, as the road was closed.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene as firefighters made the vehicle safe.

Police Scotland said a man has been taken to hospital for assessment and recovery of the HGV has been arranged.

A spokesman for the force added: “Around 10.50am on Wednesday, police were called to the A977 near Crook of Devon, following a report one-vehicle crash involving an HGV.

“One man was taken to hospital for assessment and recovery has been arranged.”