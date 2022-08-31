PODCAST: Did Dundee United player power get Jack Ross the sack? By Eric Nicolson August 31 2022, 3.02pm Updated: September 1 2022, 9.13am 0 Jack Ross departed United following the 9-0 drubbing by Celtic. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United are looking for a new manager again after one of the most astonishing months in the club’s history. In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether player power has been the biggest factor in Jack Ross’s Tannadice demise. Other issues on the agenda include – Mark Ogren’s statement Tony Asghar’s control and influence Ross’s big mistakes The next manager’s role and putting a square peg into a square hole Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Spotify Apple Podcasts Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee United Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement… 0 St Johnstone confirm Nicky Clark signing from Dundee United as striker recalls 'brilliant' Perth… 2 Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross? 0 Sacked on the way to training: The inside story of Jack Ross' Dundee United… 0 Liam Fox: Dundee United players did NOT down tools to get Jack Ross sacked 0 Mark Ogren sends message to Dundee United fans following Jack Ross sacking and hints… EXCLUSIVE: Duncan Ferguson open to discussions with Dundee United about replacing Jack Ross 1 More from The Courier Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 0 Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… 0 Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of… 0