PODCAST: Did Dundee United player power get Jack Ross the sack?

By Eric Nicolson
August 31 2022, 3.02pm Updated: September 1 2022, 9.13am
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
Jack Ross departed United following the 9-0 drubbing by Celtic.

Dundee United are looking for a new manager again after one of the most astonishing months in the club’s history.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether player power has been the biggest factor in Jack Ross’s Tannadice demise.

Other issues on the agenda include –

  • Mark Ogren’s statement
  • Tony Asghar’s control and influence
  • Ross’s big mistakes
  • The next manager’s role and putting a square peg into a square hole

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

