PODCAST: Did Dundee United player power get Jack Ross the sack?

Dundee United are looking for a new manager again after one of the most astonishing months in the club’s history.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether player power has been the biggest factor in Jack Ross’s Tannadice demise.

Other issues on the agenda include –

Mark Ogren’s statement

Tony Asghar’s control and influence

Ross’s big mistakes

The next manager’s role and putting a square peg into a square hole

