Drivers face weeks of disruption during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

Drivers are being warned of more than three weeks of disruption during roadworks on the A9 in Perthshire.

Resurfacing work gets under way on Thursday between Pitlochry and Ballinluig, running for 23 days.

The £1.8 million Transport Scotland project is expected to be completed by 7pm on October 14.

The work could affect some of the thousands of people travelling to and from Pitlochry for the Enchanted Forest event, which starts next week.

What restrictions will be in place?

Thursday September 22-Sunday September 25: Lane closures north and southbound from 7pm on Thursday. Contraflow in place from 7pm on Saturday.

Sunday September 25-Sunday October 9: Southbound closed from Pitlochry to Ballinluig. Contraflow in place.

Sunday October 9-Friday October 14: Lane closures north and southbound with a convoy system running southbound at Ballinluig.

Eddie Ross from maintenance firm Bear Scotland said: “We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a contraflow to keep the traffic moving.

“Given the nature of the works, the traffic management will vary at times so we would urge drivers to pay particular attention when travelling through the site and drive carefully.”

A spokesperson for the Enchanted Forest said: “We’ve been informed about and consulted on the roadworks by Bear and Transport Scotland.

“From our understanding, there will be minor delays and traffic will be moving slower than normal.

“We’re not expecting it to be massively impactful on traffic heading to the Enchanted Forest.

“We’re encouraging people to leave extra time for their journeys due to the roadworks and asking they check Traffic Scotland for any disruption before they travel.”