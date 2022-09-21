Drivers face weeks of disruption during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face weeks of disruption during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

By Emma Duncan
September 21 2022, 2.47pm Updated: September 21 2022, 4.37pm
The work affects the A9 between Ballinluig and Pitlochry. Image: Google.
The work affects the A9 between Ballinluig and Pitlochry. Image: Google.

Drivers are being warned of more than three weeks of disruption during roadworks on the A9 in Perthshire.

Resurfacing work gets under way on Thursday between Pitlochry and Ballinluig, running for 23 days.

The £1.8 million Transport Scotland project is expected to be completed by 7pm on October 14.

The work could affect some of the thousands of people travelling to and from Pitlochry for the Enchanted Forest event, which starts next week.

What restrictions will be in place?

Thursday September 22-Sunday September 25: Lane closures north and southbound from 7pm on Thursday. Contraflow in place from 7pm on Saturday.

Sunday September 25-Sunday October 9: Southbound closed from Pitlochry to Ballinluig. Contraflow in place.

Sunday October 9-Friday October 14Lane closures north and southbound with a convoy system running southbound at Ballinluig.

Eddie Ross from maintenance firm Bear Scotland said: “We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a contraflow to keep the traffic moving.

“Given the nature of the works, the traffic management will vary at times so we would urge drivers to pay particular attention when travelling through the site and drive carefully.”

A spokesperson for the Enchanted Forest said: “We’ve been informed about and consulted on the roadworks by Bear and Transport Scotland.

The Enchanted Forest starts on September 29.

“From our understanding, there will be minor delays and traffic will be moving slower than normal.

“We’re not expecting it to be massively impactful on traffic heading to the Enchanted Forest.

“We’re encouraging people to leave extra time for their journeys due to the roadworks and asking they check Traffic Scotland for any disruption before they travel.”

