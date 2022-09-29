Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Kinross have restarted a campaign to save a coveted park after a plan was unveiled to build 160 homes.

Kinross Action Group was set up a decade ago to prevent Wallace Land Investments building a road through Davies Park as part of a housing development.

Its campaign proved successful when Perth and Kinross Council omitted land bordering the M90, Gallowhill Road and Station Road from its local development plan.

But now Miller Homes, which acquired Wallace Land Investments in May 2022, has rekindled the idea.

The developer is seeking planning permission in principle (PPiP) for around 160 two to five-bedroom properties.

This would again require access via Davies Park, which includes sports facilities, playpark and a woodland border.

As a result, the action group has become active again, organising a 519-signature petition that will be sent to Perth and Kinross Council.

Its Facebook page, No Road in the Park, also has almost 800 members.

“It’s a ridiculous place for housing,” said local man Bob Corrieri.

“We are not against development but this is inappropriate development.”

Relocation of park?

Miller Homes staff presented their idea and answered public questions in a heated Kinross Community Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Many of the 65 visitors crammed into Kinross Masonic Hall voiced their anger at the plan to build on open countryside.

There is currently a narrow road for maintenance vehicles linking Springfield Road along the edge of Davies Park to an old railway track.

Peter Carus, of Miller Homes, confirmed that making this an access road to the new houses is the only option on the table at present.

He said: “The majority of the development will be on a farmer’s field and all core paths will be retained.

“Access is still being looked at but going through the park is the only access we have looked at so far.

“I don’t want to say what the alignment of the road will be and if we would need to relocate the park.”

‘Worst fears confirmed’

The developer’s emphasis that the PKC-owned park would be retained did not wash with many of those in attendance.

One of those was Joan Cornwall, who began Kinross Action Group 10 years ago with Maria Bartlett and Moira Brady.

Back then their campaign included letter drops and well-attended public meetings, which they say helped persuade the council to throw out the initial proposal.

Ms Cornwall is now gearing up for more of the same.

“Our main concern and worst fears were confirmed,” she said.

“They propose to have the entrance to the site from Springfield Road and spoke about putting a junction in.

“This would have a drastic impact on the edge of the park. But never fear, they mentioned that perhaps the park could be relocated!

“This just beggars belief.”

‘Exemplar’ is used all-year round

Mr Corrieri says he uses the park every day.

“It is an exemplar of what a play park should be as there is space for all ages,” he said.

“I see people training, doing fitness circuits, kids use the park, there is a football pitch, basketball court and woodlands.

“In winter the slope is used by kids for sliding.

“It is used all year round. To take it away and replace it with a development is ridiculous.”

How community created the facility

Davies Park is on land that was once Kinross Railway Station, which closed in 1970.

It may be owned by PKC but it was only through almost five years of community activism that it finally opened in spring 1984.

At the beginning of the decade the community council set up a parks sub-committee that launched a public appeal to buy play equipment.

Residents and organisations in Kinross raised funds through back-garden sales, a concert, magic show and disco, fun run, dance, raffle, baking sales, Give Us a Clue competition and a sponsored knit.

Eventually it was unveiled by Provost John Mathieson, then-convenor of PKC.

The Kinross Newsletter wrote at the time: “The Provost emphasised that without strong local pressure and initiative, the park would not have existed.”

The park was named after Dr J Davies for his organisational contribution towards the opening.

David West, chairman of Kinross Action Group, said: “The park was partly funded by local fundraising.

“It is a park that people appreciate and want to keep.”

Kinross has ‘already delivered homes’

Eileen Thomas, secretary of Kinross-shire Civic Trust, pointed out that the town had already taken a surplus number of homes than was required under Perth and Kinross Local Development Plan 2.

She said: “There have been 704 dwellings consented since 2014, when the allocation in the local development plan was 502.

“Why are you using area not designated for housing in the local development plan?”

Mr Carus responded by saying that speculative applications can come forward if there is a shortfall in PKC’s overall housing target.

He then asserted that “based on school statistics there is capacity in schools” – a comment that was criticised by some of those present.

However, he added: “There will be a provision on the site for community facilities.

“We know the doctor’s surgery is an issue so that might be something we can look at.”

Aim for community purchase

Kinross Action Group’s short-term goal is to scupper the proposal.

Mr West outlined what the group would want next.

“We are seeking a community purchase option,” he said. “It could take over a year to get though that process.

“We don’t want our parks to be built on so if it comes to it we will buy it from the council to stop a developer putting a bulldozer on it.

“This is the wrong site and the community cost is too high.

“The developer could have waited until the next local development plan process and then it would have been considered in the broader sense of development in Perth and Kinross.”

What happens next?

Miller Homes has organised two further pre-application consultation events.

An online consultation was due to be held on September 29. Feedback forms will be available, with comments desired by October 14.

An in-person event will additionally take place at Millbridge Hall on October 26.

Arthur Mann, strategic land director for Miller Homes, said: “The development has the potential to deliver significant benefits to Kinross, including a mix of much-needed affordable and private homes, ensuring that those who want to live in the town are able to.

“We are keen to hear people’s views and encourage the community to attend these events, raise any questions they may have and provide feedback.”