Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash By Amie Flett September 29 2022, 11.43am Updated: September 29 2022, 12.15pm Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Perth & Kinross Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours… Driver placed in coma after high speed police chase in Perth Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire LISTEN: The troublesome results of The Courier's sleep study Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral UK's first 'fully vegan' hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on… 11 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes Most Read 1 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 4 2 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on… 11 3 Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral 4 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 5 Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition 6 Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at… 7 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 8 Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton 9 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 10 Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed More from The Courier Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos? Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Editor's Picks Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours and strong winds Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head of recruitment Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood Perth woman who smelled husband’s Parkinson’s talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis Plans for Dundee’s first animal crematorium and dog training centre rejected Dalgety Bay beach: £10m work to clear hazardous radiation to continue next year after delays