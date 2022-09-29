Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash

By Amie Flett
September 29 2022, 11.43am Updated: September 29 2022, 12.15pm
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Perth & Kinross

A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
David Law appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Driver placed in coma after high speed police chase in Perth
Brownlie Gillon built a successful agricultural business in Angus and Perthshire.
Brownlie Gillon made his mark on farming in Angus and Perthshire
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 29092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Grahic Date; 27/09/2022
LISTEN: The troublesome results of The Courier's sleep study
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
UK's first 'fully vegan' hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on…
11
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes

Most Read

1
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks