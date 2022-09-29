Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours and strong winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours and strong winds

By Amie Flett
September 29 2022, 11.52am
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.

A wet and windy end to the week is forecast in Tayside and Fife as the fallout from Hurricane Ian impacts Scotland.

Sunny spells and showers are expected Thursday before the hurricane sweeps an area of low pressure across the UK.

Spells of strong winds and rain are predicted to hit on Friday morning across Tayside and Fife, with a yellow weather warning in place across parts of Perth and Angus.

Met Office forecasters say wind gusts of up to 45mph and heavy downpours will start around 9am in Dundee and Fife.

Rainy end to the week

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond says the US storm will prompt the wettest period so far this autumn.

Western Scotland is likely to see the worst effects of the weather, with a yellow warning in place on Friday between 8am and 2pm which extends into parts of Perth and Angus.

Those living in the area covered by the warning have been told they could see minor disruption including surface level flooding and public transport delays.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed flood gates at South Inch park would close from 4pm on Thursday.

Yellow rain weather warning Angus Perth
The weather warning extends into Perth and Angus. Image: Met Office.

According to the Met Office, rain will continue on Saturday with the morning predicted to be dry and bright before thundery showers in the afternoon.

Forecasters say Sunday is set to be slightly more settled with a few showers and bursts of sun light before conditions are expected to worsen from Monday onwards.

Over the weekend, temperature are expected to hit a maximum of 15°C.

Heavy rain in Perth.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Almond, said; “This will bring a much wetter and windier spell than we’ve seen so far this autumn, but nothing that is unusual for the time of year.

“The fast-moving system will bring strong gale force winds, locally in excess of 60mph, and heavy rain into the northwest before pushing quickly southeast through the day.

“We could see some minor impacts, such as surface water flooding or minor wind damage, as well as some short-lived impacts on ferry crossings, especially in exposed areas of western Scotland and eastern areas of Northern Ireland.”

It comes just weeks after severe flooding hit Perth, which saw several homes, cars and businesses impacted.

