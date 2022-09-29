Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours and strong winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wet and windy end to the week is forecast in Tayside and Fife as the fallout from Hurricane Ian impacts Scotland.

Sunny spells and showers are expected Thursday before the hurricane sweeps an area of low pressure across the UK.

Spells of strong winds and rain are predicted to hit on Friday morning across Tayside and Fife, with a yellow weather warning in place across parts of Perth and Angus.

Met Office forecasters say wind gusts of up to 45mph and heavy downpours will start around 9am in Dundee and Fife.

Rainy end to the week

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond says the US storm will prompt the wettest period so far this autumn.

Western Scotland is likely to see the worst effects of the weather, with a yellow warning in place on Friday between 8am and 2pm which extends into parts of Perth and Angus.

Those living in the area covered by the warning have been told they could see minor disruption including surface level flooding and public transport delays.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed flood gates at South Inch park would close from 4pm on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, rain will continue on Saturday with the morning predicted to be dry and bright before thundery showers in the afternoon.

Forecasters say Sunday is set to be slightly more settled with a few showers and bursts of sun light before conditions are expected to worsen from Monday onwards.

Over the weekend, temperature are expected to hit a maximum of 15°C.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Almond, said; “This will bring a much wetter and windier spell than we’ve seen so far this autumn, but nothing that is unusual for the time of year.

“The fast-moving system will bring strong gale force winds, locally in excess of 60mph, and heavy rain into the northwest before pushing quickly southeast through the day.

“We could see some minor impacts, such as surface water flooding or minor wind damage, as well as some short-lived impacts on ferry crossings, especially in exposed areas of western Scotland and eastern areas of Northern Ireland.”

It comes just weeks after severe flooding hit Perth, which saw several homes, cars and businesses impacted.