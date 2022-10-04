Swimming lessons cancelled as Perth Leisure Pool to shut for maintenance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Leisure Pool is to close to the public for several days later this month to allow for planned maintenance.

The closure will take place in the week following the October school holidays.

Three days’ worth of swimming lessons will be cancelled as part of the move.

A statement from operator Live Active Leisure said: “The whole venue will be closed from Monday October 24-Wednesday October 26.

“All swimming lessons will be cancelled on Monday October 24, Tuesday October 25 and Wednesday October 26.

Flumes and health suite shut for five days

“The venue will reopen on Thursday October 27 and swimming lessons will resume from this date.

“However, the flumes and health suite will remain closed between October 27-28, with these facilities returning to normal operating hours from Saturday October 29.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It comes as the region’s other main leisure pool – the Olympia in Dundee – remains shut to undergo a major programme of repairs, which got under way in August.