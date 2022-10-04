Sardines and hotdogs used to catch runaway Dundee rescue puppy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sardines and hotdogs used to catch runaway Dundee rescue puppy

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 4 2022, 8.41am Updated: October 4 2022, 12.41pm
Rescue dog Marcusa, who is safely back home after going missing for five days in Dundee.
Marcusa is safely back home. Image: Deivids Valds.

A Bulgarian rescue puppy who ran off just four days after moving to Dundee has been found after a major search.

Marcusa, a mixed breed dog, went missing while on a walk with new owner Deivids Valds in the Panmurefield area last week.

Deivids spent the following five days putting up posters and using drones to look for the 10-month-old.

But she was found with the help of a Livingston-based dog search group, run by volunteer Hazel Gowans – thanks to the tempting smells of hotdogs and sardines.

Deivids spent five days searching for Marcusa
Deivids spent five days searching for Marcusa. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Deivids said: “She was finally caught at around 3am on Monday. It’s absolutely brilliant to get Marcusa home.

“We were worried that time was running out and we weren’t going to find her any time soon.

“However, thanks to Hazel and her group, along with Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus, we have Marcusa safely home.

‘She’s a bit dirty and smelly but seems fine’

“She’s still very anxious and fearful but we’ll take it slowly and build her trust with us in her new home.

“She’s a bit smelly and dirty but apart from that she seems fine.”

Despite several sightings after going missing, no one had been able to get close enough to Marcusa to catch her.

But Hazel brought with her specialist equipment and expertise that eventually led to her being caught.

Deivids out looking for the pup with her blanket.
Deivids out looking for the pup with her blanket. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Deivids added: “She had been spotted in a drive only around a mile from home.

“Hazel set up a trap in the drive with bait to tempt her. This worked and Marcusa found the trap and the bait.

“However, it was still a slow process catching her. She tentatively entered the trap almost 30 times before she triggered it and she was safely held inside.”

Bulgarian rescue dog Marcusa in the trap.
Marcusa in the trap.

Hazel said: “We really thought we were going to have to have a second night out trying to trap her.

“She wasn’t an easy trap. She evaded the mechanism about 30 times.

“Thankfully, having seen this a few times in other dogs, the decision was taken to actually bury the bait feed under the trap floor to hopefully make her have to work for it.

“I waited for her to leave then sunk hotdogs and sardines below the cage on the off chance she’d put both front paws down together. She’s very clever and very beautiful.”

