Temperatures to feel like -6°C as Tayside ice and snow warning extended

A weather warning for ice and snow in northern Angus and Perthshire has been extended into a third day – as locals prepare to feel temperatures as low as -6°C .

The Met Office first issued a yellow warning at the weekend, running throughout Wednesday.

But an updated warning now shows the icy blast is now expected to last until noon on Friday.

Montrose, Brechin and Pitlochry braced for icy spell

Areas including Montrose, Brechin and Pitlochry are covered by the warning.

Forecasters say snow showers and icy surfaces may bring some travel disruption, with roads and railways likely to be affected.

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are also expected, with the Met Office warning of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

🧥 Don't forget the big coat this afternoon, as it will be a cold one for all 🌨️ Snow showers will feed into northern Scotland, whilst showers for coasts of Northern Ireland and eastern England will fall as rain 🌤️ Staying sunny and dry for inland areas of England and Wales pic.twitter.com/w2coOHrLq0 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 7, 2022

The Met Office warning comes as people across Tayside and Fife are set to feel the chill in the coming days.

Temperatures in the likes of Dundee will fall below freezing each night until the start of next week.

But it will feel as cold as -6°C in some areas.

Will it snow at Christmas?

The Met Office has yet to release a detailed forecast for the Christmas period – with uncertainty over whether Tayside and Fife will see snow for the big day.

The latest forecast for December 21 to January 4 says: “The second half of December remains uncertain, but there are hints of a return to nearer normal temperatures.

“This would be associated with spells of more unsettled weather, especially for the south, and a reducing risk of wintry hazards overall, although periods of severe weather are still possible.

“Northern areas are likely to hold onto the colder conditions for longest.”