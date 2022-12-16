Jewellery and cash stolen during break-in at Perth home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A large amount of money and jewellery has been stolen from a house in Perth.

The goods were taken during a break-in to the property on Dundee Road last weekend.

It is thought the house was targeted overnight between Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11.

Police say they do not have a value for the items taken.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on this break-in, or who was in the Dundee Road area overnight and may have seen anything suspicious, to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2370 of December 12.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”