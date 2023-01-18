Residents in Perthshire village hit out over lack of notice at 9-hour water outage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in a Perthshire village have hit out over a lack of notice at being left without water for nine hours.

Supplies in Luncarty will be interrupted between 9pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

A similar arrangement will be in place next Wednesday night, to allow for work on the Cross Tay Link Road.

Locals are being told they cannot use any water during this time – including flushing toilets.

Many of those affected only found out on Tuesday – and some got their information from a local Facebook page.

Scottish Water normally informs residents by letter at least 48 hours before any work but says this was affected by postal strikes.

George Black, chairman of Luncarty, Redgorton and Moneydie Community Council, said: “Some people got information from our Facebook page which is what it’s there for – but why were people not told anywhere else?

“We can only do so much and it’s not our responsibility, we’re just a link between officials and people in the street.

“Forty-eight hours’ notice is Scottish Water policy but this hasn’t happened.”

Resident Brenda Hendry said: “If I didn’t have Facebook I wouldn’t have known so I really feel for anyone who doesn’t use it.

Fears for elderly residents

“Most of the outage will be through the night so the impact will hopefully be minimal, however there’s still a period of time where I would usually use water.

“There are a lot of elderly people in Luncarty and it’s awful to think they won’t have been notified and they might struggle.

“There should have been significant notice given to everyone so that people can plan for this.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are carrying out work to renew and divert water mains which serve our customers in Luncarty, enabling the construction of the Cross Tay Link Road.

“We aim to keep disruption for customers to a minimum by carrying out planning interruptions to water supplies overnight wherever possible and we are committed to giving customers at least 48 hours’ notice of this.

“We would like to apologise that notice letters in this case did not arrive with customers as far in advance of the planned interruption as they should have done.

“We will review this and ensure additional time is allowed for the distribution of these letters.”

Described as “the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken” in Perth and Kinross, the Cross Tay Link Road will link the A9 with the A93 and A94.