Perth to host World Gaelic Week event as other groups invited to get involved

By Michael Alexander
January 21 2023, 6.00am
Joy Dunlop helps launch World Gaelic Week. Image: Julie Howden
Joy Dunlop helps launch World Gaelic Week. Image: Julie Howden

Perth is to host a World Gaelic Week (Seachdain na Gàidhlig) event within the first ever funded programme being held in February.

Comann Nam Pàrant group in Perth won funding and are hosting a Gàidhlig cèilidh for the Goodlyburn children, families and wider community.

Over 30 events are taking place across the country so far, and organisers are calling for anyone else who wants to do Gaelic projects between February 20 and 26 to get in touch.

What is World Gaelic Week?

World Gaelic Week (Seachdain na Gàidhlig) 2023, now in its second year, is organised by Hands Up For Trad, who have held the Scots Language Awards in Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre for the last two years, and rocked the Caird Hall in December with their glittering live televised sold out MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Thanks to support from Bord Na Gàidhlig, and huge interest from Gaelic speakers across Scotland and around the world, February sees the second official global Scottish Gaelic language week, taking place through a series of in-person and online events around the country.

With the overarching theme of Coming Together, Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023 will build on its 2022 success, by prioritising uniting people within their own communities.

Joy Dunlop helps launch World Gaelic Week. Image: Julie Howden

Seachdain na Gàidhlig aims to connect people from all walks of life across the world to promote, use and learn Gaelic, through a coordinated network of activities.

Language, culture and arts

Shona NicIllinnein, Ceannard at Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Seachdain na Gàidhlig’s main funders, said: “We are delighted to support Seachdain na Gàidhlig again following on from the resounding success of its first year.

“This week celebrates everything about Gaelic – the language, the culture, the arts, music and heritage and we are very much looking forward to this year’s offering.

“The Small Events Fund Scheme will have enabled more groups to host their own events in their communities and we are hugely encouraged by the number of applicants.

World Gaelic Week is a celebration of everything Gaelic. Image: Julie Howden

“In line with the aims of the National Gaelic Language Plan, this week helps to promote and normalise the Gaelic language as well as contribute to wellbeing and creating and strengthening connections in Gaelic worldwide. Chì sinn ann sibh!”

Small Grants Fund launch

Building upon the success of the inaugural 2022 event, Hand Up for Trad is launching a raft of new initiatives this year.

To celebrate and promote the importance and use of Gaelic within both cultural and commercial landscapes, a new Small Grants Fund was introduced, awarding micro-grants of up to £500 to support initiatives both in Scotland and abroad.

Over 60 grant applications were received and checked by a panel including Joy Dunlop, with Steven Kellow, funding and projects officer at Bòrd na Gàidhlig and Arthur Cormack, chief executive officer, Fèisean nan Gàidheal; with over 30 funded projects being launched as part of the first batch of scheduled events.

World Gaelic Week is a celebration of everything Gaelic. Image: Julie Howden

Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023 will be producing daily, online content across their social media, ensuring that geography is no barrier to participation.

This mixture of in-person and online events aims to provide a world-class platform for Gaelic speakers to connect with both physical and virtual communities worldwide; encouraging individuals, businesses, and wider community groups to get involved.

Additionally, Seachdain na Gàidhlig is encouraging people to connect online by sharing posts, images and videos using the hashtag #SeachdainNaGàidhlig.

Simon Thoumire, director of Hands Up For Trad, the Scottish cultural organisation that founded and runs Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “We are really happy that Bord Na Gàidhlig have supported this project, which fits with Hands Up For Trad’s aims of supporting Gaelic culture and language.”

Joy Dunlop helps launch World Gaelic Week. Image: Julie Howden

Education is also being specifically targeted through Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023.

To help teachers and young people engage with the initiative, comprehensive education packs have been created for schools, in partnership with educational publishing house, Twinkl.

Find out more

For all events and ways to get involved in Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2023, visit: www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot

Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?

