Four Michelin star chefs to hold seafood masterclass in Fife

By Maria Gran
January 21 2023, 6.00am
Derek Johnstone, head chef at Rusacks St Andrews, will be one of four chefs holding the seafood masterclass. Image: Rusacks St Andrews
Derek Johnstone, head chef at Rusacks St Andrews, will be one of four chefs holding the seafood masterclass. Image: Rusacks St Andrews

Michelin star chefs are inviting culinary college students and apprentices to a free seafood masterclass in Fife which the public can also pay to attend.

Four chefs will be holding demonstrations at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews on February 21 from 9.30am to 4pm.

Supporting three Michelin star chef Steven Doherty from La Gavroche in London will be Rusacks’ head chef Derek Johnstone.

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2008 winner joined the St Andrews hotel in 2021 and is in charge of its three dining venues.

Also taking part in the seafood masterclass is two Michelin star chef Russell Plowman from Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in Gleneagles and one Michelin star chef Graeme Cheevers from UNALOME in Glasgow.

The Michelin star chefs will teach students and apprentices how to prepare seafood. Image: Pete Axford

The Perthshire venue was recently crowned the UK’s top restaurant in Harden’s Top 100 Best UK Restaurants.

Practical demonstrations will include skills and techniques required to deal with shellfish, flat fish and round fish.

The chefs will also guide the students through a variety of fish, explaining sustainability and seasonality.

Seafood masterclass open for all

While the event is free to students and apprentices, tickets are also available for people who want to expand their knowledge of seafood.

The masterclass costs £50 per person and includes a three course lunch, champagne and canapes which executive chef, Martin Hollis, will oversee.

Martin Hollis, executive head chef at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson

Chairman of the Master Chefs of Great Britain George McIvor said: “We are delighted to be hosting this educational seafood masterclass with four outstanding Michelin star chefs.

“These chefs are internationally recognised for their culinary skills and this is an excellent opportunity for young chefs to be inspired and learn from the best.”

The Master Chefs of Great Britain is a professional chef association set up in 1980. It aims to further the profession through training and guidance to young chefs.

The cooking demonstrations will take place at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Funding for travel costs is available to colleges by applying to the association.

Applications and requests to buy tickets for members of the public can be sent to secretary Serena McIvor at partners@masterchefsgb.co.uk

