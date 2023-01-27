Complaints after path in Errol laid with telegraph pole in the middle of it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Complaints after path in Errol laid with telegraph pole in the middle of it

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 27 2023, 12.33pm Updated: January 27 2023, 1.28pm
Angus Forbes at the telegraph pole right in the middle of the new path at Gourdie Hill, Errol. Image: Angus Forbes.
Perth and Kinross Council has received complaints after it laid a long-awaited path but with a telegraph pole right in the middle of it.

Residents were bemused as to why a path was laid swerving around the obstruction rather than removing it or moving it to the side.

The action was described as “strange” by one local councillor and Perth and Kinross Council is now working with Openreach to relocate the pole.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes received several complaints about the newly laid path at Gourdie Hill between Grange and Errol.

The Conservative councillor said it was “disappointing”.

“This is the start of a path which will hopefully link Errol and Grange – something the local community has been asking for, for a long time,” he added.

U-turn on ‘cost-prohibitive’ move

Cllr Forbes raised the concerns with council officers and received the following as part of a response from PKC which he shared on Facebook.

The telegraph pole in Errol. Image: Angus Forbes.

It said: “Before the works commenced, we discussed moving the BT pole but considered it to be cost-prohibitive.

“It would also result in significant delays to the project.

“Therefore, we considered it appropriate to provide a section of localised widening to allow sufficient space for pedestrians to pass.

“However, following discussions within our wider team it has been indicated that, due to the cables running in a certain direction, it may be possible to move this one telegraph post without moving several others.

“This means it may be cost-effective to move the BT pole. As such, we have entered into discussions with Openreach to discuss moving the post.”

Quality of path is ‘good’

Openreach is a separate company within the BT group. Openreach builds and maintains the nation’s phone and broadband network – which includes poles, ducts, cables, street cabinets etc – for 690 service providers including BT.

A PKC spokesperson confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are working with the company to get the pole relocated and this will happen as soon as possible.”

Cllr Forbes said: “The path has now been completed and – as far as I can see – the quality looks good.

“A resident did raise the issue of the kerbstones as they look like they have reused the old ones. This may be a way of recycling existing bricks which I would support.

“There will be issues along the way but I am delighted to see it start.”

An Openreach spokesperson said: “There are set costs for moving infrastructure and we’d agree a plan with any organisation that requests this.

“We’re working with Perth and Kinross Council to reach a solution as soon as possible.”





