Complaints after path in Errol laid with telegraph pole in the middle of it

Perth and Kinross Council has received complaints after it laid a long-awaited path but with a telegraph pole right in the middle of it.

Residents were bemused as to why a path was laid swerving around the obstruction rather than removing it or moving it to the side.

The action was described as “strange” by one local councillor and Perth and Kinross Council is now working with Openreach to relocate the pole.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes received several complaints about the newly laid path at Gourdie Hill between Grange and Errol.

The Conservative councillor said it was “disappointing”.

“This is the start of a path which will hopefully link Errol and Grange – something the local community has been asking for, for a long time,” he added.

U-turn on ‘cost-prohibitive’ move

Cllr Forbes raised the concerns with council officers and received the following as part of a response from PKC which he shared on Facebook.

It said: “Before the works commenced, we discussed moving the BT pole but considered it to be cost-prohibitive.

“It would also result in significant delays to the project.

“Therefore, we considered it appropriate to provide a section of localised widening to allow sufficient space for pedestrians to pass.

“However, following discussions within our wider team it has been indicated that, due to the cables running in a certain direction, it may be possible to move this one telegraph post without moving several others.

“This means it may be cost-effective to move the BT pole. As such, we have entered into discussions with Openreach to discuss moving the post.”

Quality of path is ‘good’

Openreach is a separate company within the BT group. Openreach builds and maintains the nation’s phone and broadband network – which includes poles, ducts, cables, street cabinets etc – for 690 service providers including BT.

A PKC spokesperson confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We are working with the company to get the pole relocated and this will happen as soon as possible.”

Cllr Forbes said: “The path has now been completed and – as far as I can see – the quality looks good.

“A resident did raise the issue of the kerbstones as they look like they have reused the old ones. This may be a way of recycling existing bricks which I would support.

“There will be issues along the way but I am delighted to see it start.”

An Openreach spokesperson said: “There are set costs for moving infrastructure and we’d agree a plan with any organisation that requests this.

“We’re working with Perth and Kinross Council to reach a solution as soon as possible.”