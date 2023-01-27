Sting catches 5 shops in Dundee selling vapes to under 18s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five shops in Dundee have been caught selling disposable vapes to under 18s in an undercover sting by trading standards.

Test purchases were carried out by a 17-year-old acting on behalf of Dundee City Council at eight retailers.

Shops who sell vapes and cigarettes are required to have an age verification policy in place to prevent sales to those under 18.

Five shops sold the products to the volunteer – a failure rate of 62% – allowing officials to issue fixed penalty notices.

One city centre shop was caught for a second time and the council says it will seek to ban the business from selling nicotine products if it is fined again within two years.

Community safety committee convener Christina Roberts said she was disappointed by the results.

She added: “Our trading standards team carries out vital work by cracking down on the unscrupulous retailers who are selling these products to young people without the legally required age verification checks.

“It is important sellers of vaping products comply with rules established to safeguard public health and that they do not end up in the hands of children.”

‘Nicotine addiction is a threat’

She said the rules are in place to protect young people, adding: “Nicotine addiction is a threat and one disposable vape (can) contain the same amount of nicotine as 48 cigarettes.

“It is disappointing some retailers have ignored their own systems in regard to disposable vape sales.

“Our trading standards officers will be following up on the matters discovered directly with the retailers.”

The sting comes amid calls for a ban on disposable vapes due to concerns about the environmental impact.

Campaigners, including Dundee-based Laura Young, have called on the Scottish Government to ban the products rather than improve disposal options.

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of age restricted products like alcohol and nicotine is asked to contact Advice Direct Scotland.