Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Perth on Friday night.
Officers were called to Kinnoull Street following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at around 10.15pm.
The man was taken to Ninewells hospital as a result.
The extent of his injuries are not known.
Police investigating crash
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15 pm on Friday, 3 February 2023, police were called to a road crash on Kinnoull Street, Perth involving a pedestrian and a bus.
“The male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee. No details on any injury.
“Enquiries are continuing.”