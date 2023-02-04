Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Perth on Friday night.

Officers were called to Kinnoull Street following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at around 10.15pm.

The man was taken to Ninewells hospital as a result.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

Police investigating crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15 pm on Friday, 3 February 2023, police were called to a road crash on Kinnoull Street, Perth involving a pedestrian and a bus.

“The male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee. No details on any injury.

“Enquiries are continuing.”