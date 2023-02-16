Former Perth furniture shop could be turned into flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An old furniture shop in Perth could be turned into flats as part of a new planning application.

Proposals, set out by Perth-based Fairmount Trading, would see three flats built at former furniture shop New Today Furniture Centre.

The shop, on Charterhouse Lane, shut in April 2022 and has been empty since.

Architects described the C-listed building as “a distinctive example of a mid 19th century commercial and residential building”.

Details laid out in the design statement say the three flats will all have two bedrooms.

Two will have en suite bathrooms connected to the master bedrooms.

All flats will be accessed on street level and one will be two-storey.

Plans say there will be no major alterations made to the outside of the building, however, windows will be replaced and new doors will be installed.

‘Loss of retail space’

The design statement describes Fairmount Trading, the company behind the proposals, as a “long-established business within Perth, whose ownership of the building goes back many years.”

It adds: “This redevelopment of the site will result in the loss of an existing retail unit

which has been operated as a small furniture retail shop.

“The development is entirely residential, with no ground floor retail units proposed.”

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the application in the coming weeks.