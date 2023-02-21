Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dates have been set for roadworks in Kinross that will send some drivers on a 16-mile diversion.

Motorists could have up to half an hour added onto their journeys due to works on the A977 at Turfhills next week.

The road between the M90 Interchange and Turfhills Farm Cottage will be closed in both directions for five nights from Monday February 27.

Perth and Kinross Council says the road will be shut from 8pm to 6am each evening, with on-street loading and parking suspended.

What diversion routes will be in place?

Signposted diversion routes will be in place during the closure hours.

From Junction 5 on the M90 via the B9097 and A977

From Junction 6 on the M90 at Kinross via the A922, A91, A823 and A977

From Junction 7 on the M90 via the A91, A823 and A7

From the Rumbling Bridge on the A977 to Kinross via the A823, A91 and A922

From the Rumbling Bridge on the A977 to the M90 South via the A977 and B9097 at Junction 5

Kinross Moto Services, located on the M90, will not be accessible during the night-time closure.

Perth and Kinross Council took to twitter to announce the roadworks and warn of potential delays.

They said: “To carry out the works safely and minimise disruption, a night-time road closure will be in place 8pm to 6am, with on-street loading and parking suspended.

“Vehicle access to properties within the works area will be allowed when the resurfacing works permit and it’s safe to do so.

The works area extends from the M90 Interchange to Turfhills Farm Cottage, as shown on the location plan with this tweet. To carry out the works safely & minimise disruption, a night-time road closure will be in place 8pm to 6am, with on-street loading and parking suspended. pic.twitter.com/XHArOUwQcH — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) February 21, 2023

“Some delays should however be expected. Where possible, please park outside the works area as immediate entry/exit from properties can’t be guaranteed.

“On waste collection days, please present bins as normal. Pedestrian and emergency service vehicle access will always be in place.”