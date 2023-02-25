Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers will face disruption on the A9 near Pitlochry for three nights due to roadworks.

The resurfacing on the southbound junction beside Ballinluig will get underway on Sunday evening.

Starting at 7pm, the works will be in place until 6am each night.

It is expected to be completed on Wednesday morning, but may take longer if the weather is poor.

Bear Scotland, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, will resurface 500 metres of the on and off slip roads.

Diversions in place

With both slip roads closing during the works, the following diversions will be in place:

On slip traffic will be diverted to northern Pitlochry junction and back down to Ballinluig.

Off slip traffic will be diverted to Bankfoot junction and back to Ballinluig.

Improving the surface

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “This surfacing project on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists using the junction every day.

“We understand that the diversion will cause some inconvenience, and we apologise for this in advance.

“We are carrying out the work overnight and no works will take place over Friday or Saturday nights to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”