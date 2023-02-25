Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

By Ben MacDonald
February 25 2023, 1.52pm Updated: February 25 2023, 3.58pm
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will face disruption on the A9 near Pitlochry for three nights due to roadworks.

The resurfacing on the southbound junction beside Ballinluig will get underway on Sunday evening.

Starting at 7pm, the works will be in place until 6am each night.

It is expected to be completed on Wednesday morning, but may take longer if the weather is poor.

Bear Scotland, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, will resurface 500 metres of the on and off slip roads.

Diversions in place

With both slip roads closing during the works, the following diversions will be in place:

  • On slip traffic will be diverted to northern Pitlochry junction and back down to Ballinluig.
  • Off slip traffic will be diverted to Bankfoot junction and back to Ballinluig.

Improving the surface

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “This surfacing project on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists using the junction every day.

“We understand that the diversion will cause some inconvenience, and we apologise for this in advance.

“We are carrying out the work overnight and no works will take place over Friday or Saturday nights to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

