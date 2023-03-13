Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Perth are searching for a witness to a serious assault that left a 21-year-old man in hospital.

The man was attacked on South Methven Street between 10.45pm and 11pm on Wednesday March 8.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

Police investigating the incident are now appealing for members of the public with information on the attack to come forward.

Police search for man who witnessed Perth assault

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a witness, seen to be wearing shorts and a blue polo, who assisted the man at the time.

“If you were in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our inquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting 4149 of March 8.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”