Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital

By Matteo Bell
March 13 2023, 3.16pm Updated: March 13 2023, 4.00pm
South Methven Street, Perth. Image: Google Maps.

Police in Perth are searching for a witness to a serious assault that left a 21-year-old man in hospital.

The man was attacked on South Methven Street between 10.45pm and 11pm on Wednesday March 8.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

Police investigating the incident are now appealing for members of the public with information on the attack to come forward.

Police search for man who witnessed Perth assault

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a witness, seen to be wearing shorts and a blue polo, who assisted the man at the time.

“If you were in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our inquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting 4149 of March 8.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Dundee men lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?
Ex-Corrie villain Gray O'Brien to trade terror for tweed in Perth Theatre's Educating Rita
Jailed car thief smashed up cell at HMP Perth over prison transfer plan
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2

Most Read

1
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented