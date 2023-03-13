KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Think SNP bickering is bad? Imagine the fallout if Kate Forbes wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Think SNP bickering is bad? Imagine the fallout if Kate Forbes wins

By Kirsty Strickland
March 13 2023, 3.29pm Updated: March 13 2023, 4.15pm
Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes at an SP leadership hustings.
Divisions in the SNP may run deeper than this leadership contest. Image: Craig Brough/PA Wire.

The oh-so-chummy first hustings with the three SNP leadership candidates seems like a very long time ago.

And the adage that a week is a long time in politics is never more true than when it’s said in the context of a party leadership contest.

The SNP is going through a break-up of sorts at the moment.

It is breaking with the past and the comfortable status it has enjoyed for the last decade, as Scotland’s dominant and apparently unbeatable political force.

But Nicola Sturgeon could not go on forever. And neither could the shaky, surface-level peace that she successfully engineered within her party.

"The

The three leadership contenders might have promised a good-natured contest between colleagues and friends. But if the last few TV debates are anything to go by it seems the gloves are well and truly off.

Of course, pledges to keep things civil for the sake of the kids often disintegrate when they make contact with reality.

And this is politics, after all. It would have been more disconcerting if the contest had continued down the friendly trajectory it started off with.

There are fundamental differences between the three candidates – in personality, policy and their vision for the country they want to lead. So it was only ever going to end in a rammy.

Fighting set to intensify between SNP front-runners

During the recent TV debates, tensions have increased between the two front runners.

Humza Yousaf pressured Kate Forbes on her stance on abortion and protest ‘buffer zones’ around clinics that provide them.

Forbes took a swipe at the Health Secretary’s record in government.

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan
All smiles from SNP leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan. Until the debate gloves come off: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He, in turn, accused her of handing ammunition to the Tories to attack the SNP with.

With friends like these, eh?

Some SNP members and activists are becoming increasingly uneasy with the public brawling.

This open hostility between candidates is bound to feel uncomfortable for a party that is thoroughly out of practice when it comes to leadership contests. They have not held one in more than 20 years.

Kate Forbes laughing with little girls holding an 'I'm with Kate' placard.
Support for Kate Forbes ahead of a SNP leadership debate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf surrounded by a large crowd holding 'I'm with Humza' placards.
Humza Yousaf has the backing of key figures in the SNP. Will it be enough? Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.

But there is all to play for as we enter the final stretch. And as the prize edges closer, it’s only natural that the fighting will intensify.

Will SNP popular vote swing it for Kate Forbes?

With just over two weeks to go until the ballots are counted, it is clear that Humza Yousaf is the favourite to win among elected representatives.

While Nicola Sturgeon has said that she won’t be publicly supporting any one candidate, Yousaf does have the backing of some big-name Sturgeon allies, including John Swinney.

What is less clear is whether party members are as enthused by the idea of a leadership contender who is viewed as the ‘continuity Sturgeon’.

Polling guru Professor John Curtice recently said SNP members seem pretty evenly divided between Forbes and Yousaf, but that “if this election was being decided by the general public in Scotland, it seems pretty clear Kate Forbes would win”.

It remains to be seen whether polls like that will have any sway with SNP members who are currently contemplating their vote.

If they do, and if members choose Kate Forbes, as the candidate they believe has the broadest appeal with the wider public, then the bickering we’ve seen from the party of government in recent weeks will be as nothing compared to the fall-out that her victory would bring.

Would those elected members who condemned Kate Forbes for her stance on same-sex marriage and abortion really rally behind her as Scotland’s next First Minister?

Will it be a case of “these are my principles, if you don’t like them I have others’’?

Or could the SNP be heading towards a period of discord far more fundamental than embarrassing rows between leadership candidates?

