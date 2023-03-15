Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street

By Emma Duncan
March 15 2023, 5.48pm Updated: March 15 2023, 6.08pm
Aberfeldy sewage
Sewage has been flooding out of the drains and pooling in the street, Scottish Water is repairing the issue from Thursday. Image: Councillor John Duff.

Urgent repair work is to take place in Aberfeldy after a collapsed sewer left filth spilling onto the street.

An investigation has been underway to find the cause of sewage spotted spilling out onto the street for the third time in three weeks.

Scottish Water says a contractor will be carrying out the work on Taybridge Drive from Thursday.

It is not known how long  the repair will take.

The initial incident was reported on February 23 and cleared on March 6. A similar incident was reporter just three days later.

Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Sewage discharge at Taybridge Drive in Aberfeldy from March 6. Image: Councillor Mike Williamson.

Scottish Water says it has identified a defect in the pipe that has meant recurring blockages. Thursday’s work aims to fix this issue.

Apologising to locals, a spokesperson said work will also be done to minimise further disruption.

CCTV investigations will also be carried out to ensure there are no other problems.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following investigation of the sewer at Taybridge Drive in Aberfeldy, our local team has identified a defect in the pipe which has resulted in recurring blockages.

“An urgent repair has been promoted and our contractor is scheduled to attend on Thursday to remedy the issue and carry out further CCTV investigations to ensure there are no other problems affecting the sewer.”

