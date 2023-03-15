Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Urgent repair work is to take place in Aberfeldy after a collapsed sewer left filth spilling onto the street.

An investigation has been underway to find the cause of sewage spotted spilling out onto the street for the third time in three weeks.

Scottish Water says a contractor will be carrying out the work on Taybridge Drive from Thursday.

It is not known how long the repair will take.

The initial incident was reported on February 23 and cleared on March 6. A similar incident was reporter just three days later.

Scottish Water says it has identified a defect in the pipe that has meant recurring blockages. Thursday’s work aims to fix this issue.

Apologising to locals, a spokesperson said work will also be done to minimise further disruption.

CCTV investigations will also be carried out to ensure there are no other problems.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following investigation of the sewer at Taybridge Drive in Aberfeldy, our local team has identified a defect in the pipe which has resulted in recurring blockages.

“An urgent repair has been promoted and our contractor is scheduled to attend on Thursday to remedy the issue and carry out further CCTV investigations to ensure there are no other problems affecting the sewer.”