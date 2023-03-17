Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 17 2023, 12.41pm Updated: March 17 2023, 2.27pm
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon

Rap star Snoop Dogg received a warm Scottish welcome by Perthshire piper Ross Ainslie.

Ross was invited to play the bagpipes for Snoop Dogg as he touched down at Glasgow Airport on Thursday.

Snoop Dogg arrived in Glasgow ahead of his show at the Hydro, originally scheduled for August 2022.

Ross wasted no time making the rapper feel at home, with a piped rendition of Dr Dre’s ‘Still Dre’, which features Snoop Dogg.

He then gave a taste of Scottish culture with Flower of Scotland.

A delighted Snoop Dogg was seen dancing on the tarmac just off the runway.

Ross was only given a day’s notice when he was asked to perform for the 51-year-old, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., who is currently touring the UK.

In footage posted to Ross’s Instagram page, Snoop Dogg – draped in a checked throw – can be seen dancing before turning to Ross to give him a thumbs up and a smile.

Ross is one of Scotland’s finest traditional musicians and composers, highly sought after on the contemporary folk scene.

He began playing the pipes when he was eight years old and went on to study a degree course at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama  – since renamed Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He now teaches other young pipers there.

