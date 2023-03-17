Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rap star Snoop Dogg received a warm Scottish welcome by Perthshire piper Ross Ainslie.

Ross was invited to play the bagpipes for Snoop Dogg as he touched down at Glasgow Airport on Thursday.

Snoop Dogg arrived in Glasgow ahead of his show at the Hydro, originally scheduled for August 2022.

Ross wasted no time making the rapper feel at home, with a piped rendition of Dr Dre’s ‘Still Dre’, which features Snoop Dogg.

He then gave a taste of Scottish culture with Flower of Scotland.

Snoop Dogg greeted with a bagpipe cover of ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔥 pic.twitter.com/D0a03789ig — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) March 16, 2023

A delighted Snoop Dogg was seen dancing on the tarmac just off the runway.

Ross was only given a day’s notice when he was asked to perform for the 51-year-old, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., who is currently touring the UK.

In footage posted to Ross’s Instagram page, Snoop Dogg – draped in a checked throw – can be seen dancing before turning to Ross to give him a thumbs up and a smile.

Ross is one of Scotland’s finest traditional musicians and composers, highly sought after on the contemporary folk scene.

He began playing the pipes when he was eight years old and went on to study a degree course at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama – since renamed Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He now teaches other young pipers there.