Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

By Neil Henderson
March 17 2023, 1.03pm
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View

A man had to be taken to hospital after a serious assault in Perth in the early hours of Friday.

The 49-year-old was attacked at around 3.35am, near the Bank Bar on Mill Street.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police officers investigating the assault hope nearby CCTV or dashcam footage can help identify the attacker.

Police appeal after assault on Perth’s Mill Street

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe of CID in Perth said: “We are reviewing CCTV in an effort to establish who was responsible.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area or any motorists who may have dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 0352 of March 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure - but only for a…
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
7 Perth eateries with the most impressive wine lists to try out
Councillors grant appeal for Crieff cinema, community radio hub and bistro
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls

Most Read

1
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85

Editor's Picks

Most Commented