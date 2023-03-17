Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man had to be taken to hospital after a serious assault in Perth in the early hours of Friday.

The 49-year-old was attacked at around 3.35am, near the Bank Bar on Mill Street.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police officers investigating the assault hope nearby CCTV or dashcam footage can help identify the attacker.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Doe of CID in Perth said: “We are reviewing CCTV in an effort to establish who was responsible.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area or any motorists who may have dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 0352 of March 17.