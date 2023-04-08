Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother’s Royal limo for bargain price at Tayside auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother’s Royal limo for bargain price at Tayside auction

The elegant 1970 limo was bought new by the late Queen Mother, who spent her childhood at Glamis Castle.

By Graham Brown
The 1970 Royal limo is ready to find a new owner at Errol in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The 1970 Royal limo is ready to find a new owner at Errol in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A stately carriage with true Royal pedigree is going under the hammer in a Perthshire classic car auction.

And the new owner could snap up the late Queen Mother’s Daimler limousine for the cost of a 10-year-old Ford Focus.

For the princely estimate of around £10,000 they’ll bag a 53-year-old, 4.2 litre luxury barge which once carried Queen Elizabeth around London on official duties.

And it comes complete with Union Jack on the roof of the Royal limo.

Queen Mother Daimler.
The late Queen Mother collection the Royal car. Image: Morris Leslie Auctions.

Wide interest expected at auction

The car is one of the star lots in one of Morris Leslie’s regular classic sales at Errol, taking place on May 16.

Auctions are just one strand of the booming business.

Last month the Perthshire businessman announced he had signed JCB’s biggest ever UK order in an £87.5 million deal.

A restored Massey Ferguson tractor is up for grabs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The upcoming sale includes everything from convertibles to tractors alongside the elegant coachbuilt car.

Auction manager Keith Murray says the car’s provenance suggests it was ordered new by the Queen Mother – whose childhood home was Glamis Castle.

“It was presented in black over royal claret with dark blue cloth to the front compartment and fawn cloth to the rear where Her Majesty sat,” said Keith.

The plush rear of the Queen Mum’s limo. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Famous coachbuilder Vanden Plas completed the work and the Daimler has another special layer of history for classic car buffs.

“The car’s records include a copy of a letter from Clarence House to Coombs of Guildford, a famous Jaguar dealership run by the racing driver John Coombs, who were the supplying dealers of the car when it was new,” Keith added.

With an estimate of £8,000 to £10,000, Keith says it’s a lovely piece of Royal motoring history.

Behind the wheel of the Daimler. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“For the last 15 years it has been part of a small private collection.

“It has not been started so it will require some recommissioning, but it’s a beautiful car with an interesting history.

“We run classic sales in May and September and we’re expecting a lot of interest as always.

“There is pretty much something for everyone.”

Wee red Fergie

Keith’s favourite picks include a 1954 Riley RME which has been in the hands of a lady owner for the past 33 years.

It could fetch £7,000.

And £3,000-£4,000 might be enough to bag a Morris Minor fan a lovely example of the popular family car.

The white four-door was first registered on August 1 1970 in Forfar.

Forfar registered Morris Minor
The Forfar-registered Morris Minor was brand new in 1970. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It would have been one of the first new “J” registrations on the road in the locality that day,” said Keith.

“I also like a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor that’s come in.

“It’s fully restored and still has the original GS registration assigned to it in Perth when it was new in 1969.

The view from the seat of the Massey Ferguson 135. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The local business which purchased it on March 14 that year is the only registered owner of it, so it’s quite a find.”

The auction sale takes place at Morris Leslie at Errol on Saturday May 13 at 11am.

 

