Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother’s Royal limo for bargain price at Tayside auction

A stately carriage with true Royal pedigree is going under the hammer in a Perthshire classic car auction.

And the new owner could snap up the late Queen Mother’s Daimler limousine for the cost of a 10-year-old Ford Focus.

For the princely estimate of around £10,000 they’ll bag a 53-year-old, 4.2 litre luxury barge which once carried Queen Elizabeth around London on official duties.

And it comes complete with Union Jack on the roof of the Royal limo.

Wide interest expected at auction

The car is one of the star lots in one of Morris Leslie’s regular classic sales at Errol, taking place on May 16.

Auctions are just one strand of the booming business.

Last month the Perthshire businessman announced he had signed JCB’s biggest ever UK order in an £87.5 million deal.

The upcoming sale includes everything from convertibles to tractors alongside the elegant coachbuilt car.

Auction manager Keith Murray says the car’s provenance suggests it was ordered new by the Queen Mother – whose childhood home was Glamis Castle.

“It was presented in black over royal claret with dark blue cloth to the front compartment and fawn cloth to the rear where Her Majesty sat,” said Keith.

Famous coachbuilder Vanden Plas completed the work and the Daimler has another special layer of history for classic car buffs.

“The car’s records include a copy of a letter from Clarence House to Coombs of Guildford, a famous Jaguar dealership run by the racing driver John Coombs, who were the supplying dealers of the car when it was new,” Keith added.

With an estimate of £8,000 to £10,000, Keith says it’s a lovely piece of Royal motoring history.

“For the last 15 years it has been part of a small private collection.

“It has not been started so it will require some recommissioning, but it’s a beautiful car with an interesting history.

“We run classic sales in May and September and we’re expecting a lot of interest as always.

“There is pretty much something for everyone.”

Wee red Fergie

Keith’s favourite picks include a 1954 Riley RME which has been in the hands of a lady owner for the past 33 years.

It could fetch £7,000.

And £3,000-£4,000 might be enough to bag a Morris Minor fan a lovely example of the popular family car.

The white four-door was first registered on August 1 1970 in Forfar.

“It would have been one of the first new “J” registrations on the road in the locality that day,” said Keith.

“I also like a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor that’s come in.

“It’s fully restored and still has the original GS registration assigned to it in Perth when it was new in 1969.

“The local business which purchased it on March 14 that year is the only registered owner of it, so it’s quite a find.”

The auction sale takes place at Morris Leslie at Errol on Saturday May 13 at 11am.