Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street

A man and a woman have been arrested after a disturbance on a Perth residential street on Saturday night.

Police were called to Pomarium Street, near Perth bus station, shortly after 11pm.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man following the disturbance.

The man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 33-year-old woman will appear in court at a later date.

Police called after 11pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a disturbance on Pomarium Street, Perth.

“Officers attended and a 33-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

“The woman is due to appear at court at a later date and the man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”