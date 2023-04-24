Dundee Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction Safety improvements will take place for nearly two weeks. By Kieran Webster April 24 2023, 5.30am Share Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4322563/forfar-road-roadworks-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation