Councillor blames fire threat for ‘unwelcoming’ Pitlochry campervan signs

A local councillor says the introduction of new signs in a Pitlochry car park are due to fire concerns.

The Courier reported that Perth and Kinross Council had upset the motorhome community by installing signs in Ferry Road outlining that overnight parking is forbidden.

The new red rectangular signs say: ‘Strictly no overnight sleeping, camping or cooking in the car park.’

The move led to Pitlochry being branded “the most unwelcoming town in the country.”

But the council said action was required due to complaints over an increase in visitor numbers in recent years.

And now Baillie Mike Williamson says the situation has become so bad that he fears for a serious fire if action is not taken.

‘High-density’ concerns

The Highland ward councillor points out that Scottish Fire and Rescue recommends a six-metre gap – the same as on a campsite – between parked motorhomes.

Yet on occasions motorhomes have been parked less than a metre from each other in Ferry Lane.

One example was during the 2019 Hogmanay period, when more than 40 campervans took over the car park for several days.

“We all recognise that the tourism industry in all forms is a great boost to the local economy within Highland Perthshire and welcome all visitors,” Cllr Williamson said.

“The car park at Ferry Road is a popular stopping off point for motorhomes and I have been raising concerns about the risk of the spread of fire because of the high density of parking.

“Therefore signage which has been installed at Ferry Road Car Park in Pitlochry is a reminder to visitors that while they can park a vehicle overnight, they cannot do any cooking, camping or set any fires.

“This not only takes up space in the car park, but is also dangerous and can cause a nuisance for other users and nearby residents.”

‘Behind the curve’ in stopover spots

Some concerns have been voiced online that the signs will lead to a displacement in other areas of Pitlochry.

There is also a concern that the local economy may take a hit if Pitlochry develops a reputation as a no-go zone for motorhome users.

Indeed, one Facebook user posted earlier this month: “Fellow motorhome/ campervan owners please note……Pitlochry is now the most unwelcoming town in the country…No Overnight Parking signs everywhere….unplanned home for the night.”

But Cllr Williamson highlights incidents such as a 2019 motorhome fire in an Oban car park, which left a man hospitalised with burns, as an example of potential dangers.

“We all recognise that we are behind the curve in providing suitable stopping off points for motorhomes to use across many parts of Scotland,” he added.

“But I would encourage anyone who is coming to Highland Perthshire to visit the Explore Outdoor map online for advice on where they can park safely.

“Perth and Kinross Council is continuing to support local communities and other partners to develop more stopping off points, with applications to the Scottish Governments Rural tourism fund.”

‘Numerous complaints’ from residents

The signs have cross-party support.

Highland ward councillor John Duff, who leads the Conservative group on PKC, said: “This car park had been highlighted among the campervan fraternity as somewhere they could go unhindered and free of charge for an overnight stop.

“It was heavily used in the past, particularly during the Covid years when motorhomes became more popular.

“I have received numerous complaints from local residents about the number of motorhomes which were parking here so I welcome these signs which make it clear that these activities are not permitted.”