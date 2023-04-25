Councillor blames fire threat for ‘unwelcoming’ Pitlochry campervan signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillor blames fire threat for ‘unwelcoming’ Pitlochry campervan signs

Motorhomes parked in Pitlochry regularly breach Scottish Fire and Rescue guidance.

By Stephen Eighteen
Caravans crammed into Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park.
Caravans crammed into Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park.

A local councillor says the introduction of new signs in a Pitlochry car park are due to fire concerns.

The Courier reported that Perth and Kinross Council had upset the motorhome community by installing signs in Ferry Road outlining that overnight parking is forbidden.

The new red rectangular signs say: ‘Strictly no overnight sleeping, camping or cooking in the car park.’

The move led to Pitlochry being branded “the most unwelcoming town in the country.”

But the council said action was required due to complaints over an increase in visitor numbers in recent years.

And now Baillie Mike Williamson says the situation has become so bad that he fears for a serious fire if action is not taken.

‘High-density’ concerns

The Highland ward councillor points out that Scottish Fire and Rescue recommends a six-metre gap – the same as on a campsite – between parked motorhomes.

Yet on occasions motorhomes have been parked less than a metre from each other in Ferry Lane.

One example was during the 2019 Hogmanay period, when more than 40 campervans took over the car park for several days.

The caravans in Pitlochry for Hogmanay in 2019.

“We all recognise that the tourism industry in all forms is a great boost to the local economy within Highland Perthshire and welcome all visitors,” Cllr Williamson said.

“The car park at Ferry Road is a popular stopping off point for motorhomes and I have been raising concerns about the risk of the spread of fire because of the high density of parking.

“Therefore signage which has been installed at Ferry Road Car Park in Pitlochry is a reminder to visitors that while they can park a vehicle overnight, they cannot do any cooking, camping or set any fires.

“This not only takes up space in the car park, but is also dangerous and can cause a nuisance for other users and nearby residents.”

‘Behind the curve’ in stopover spots

Some concerns have been voiced online that the signs will lead to a displacement in other areas of Pitlochry.

There is also a concern that the local economy may take a hit if Pitlochry develops a reputation as a no-go zone for motorhome users.

Indeed, one Facebook user posted earlier this month: “Fellow motorhome/ campervan owners please note……Pitlochry is now the most unwelcoming town in the country…No Overnight Parking signs everywhere….unplanned home for the night.”

Councillor Mike Williamson.

But Cllr Williamson highlights incidents such as a 2019 motorhome fire in an Oban car park, which left a man hospitalised with burns, as an example of potential dangers.

“We all recognise that we are behind the curve in providing suitable stopping off points for motorhomes to use across many parts of Scotland,” he added.

“But I would encourage anyone who is coming to Highland Perthshire to visit the Explore Outdoor map online for advice on where they can park safely.

“Perth and Kinross Council is continuing to support local communities and other partners to develop more stopping off points, with applications to the Scottish Governments Rural tourism fund.”

‘Numerous complaints’ from residents

The signs have cross-party support.

The new signs at Pitlochry’s Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.

Highland ward councillor John Duff, who leads the Conservative group on PKC, said: “This car park had been highlighted among the campervan fraternity as somewhere they could go unhindered and free of charge for an overnight stop.

“It was heavily used in the past, particularly during the Covid years when motorhomes became more popular.

“I have received numerous complaints from local residents about the number of motorhomes which were parking here so I welcome these signs which make it clear that these activities are not permitted.”

4
1
2
3
4
5
6
4
7
8
9
10
