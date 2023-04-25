Historic Perthshire hotel on sale for £1.3m as owners plan to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Perthshire hotel on sale for £1.3m as owners plan to retire

The hotel is one of the oldest in Pitlochry, having been built in 1880.

By Gavin Harper
Exterior of the Acarsaid Hotel in Pitlochry.
Perthshire's Acarsaid Hotel is up for sale. Image: CCL Property.

An “immaculate” 20-bedroom Perthshire hotel is up for sale for more than £1 million.

The Acarsaid Hotel is located in Pitlochry town centre and has been run by the current owners for 25 years.

The owners are now planning to retire and have put the hotel up for sale.

It is one of the town’s oldest hotels, having originally been built for Lady Helen Stuart, the Countess of Kilbride, in 1880.

As well as 20 en suite rooms, the extended Victorian house also features a 50-plus cover restaurant, parking and staff/owners accommodation.

‘Traditional, yet contemporary Scottish feel’ at the Acarsaid Hotel

Entry to the hotel is through the main doors into the reception area.

To the left is a guest lounge, bar area and conservatory, with “stunning” views.

A door from the lounge leads to four rooms on the ground floor and stairs to the first level, where there are a further four rooms.

Inside one of the rooms in the Acarsaid Hotel, Perthshire.
Inside one of the Perthshire hotel’s 20 bedrooms. Image: CCL Property

On the other side of the reception is a further guest lounge. It features a conservatory  which gives access to the main dining room.

The staircase from the reception is the main access to the first floor, where there are a total of 11 rooms.

All the public areas have been decorated by the current owners to make guests feel relaxed by offering them a traditional, yet contemporary, Scottish highland welcome.

The three-star hotel is being marketed by CCL Property, based in Elgin, for £1.3m.

The Acarsaid Hotel's dining room.
The Acarsaid Hotel’s dining room. Image: CCL Property

Its listing says the property is in “immaculate condition throughout” and has been furnished to a “very high standard”.

It adds: “The hotel benefits from a full licence and, given the popularity of Pitlochry, there is ample opportunity to increase revenues by reopening the restaurant to non-residents for lunches and evening meals.”

The hotel occupies a site which extends to around one acre. According to the agents it is “well suited” to either extension or redevelopment.

The agents also describe Pitlochry as a “true honeypot” destination for tourism.

Exterior of the Acarsaid Hotel in Pitlochry.
Acarsaid Hotel in Pitlochry is on the market for £1.3m. Image: CCL Property

“Highland Perthshire provides an abundance of recreational activities with opportunities to explore surrounding mountains, lochs, glens, and forests,” it says.

Tayside and Fife hotels for sale

The Pitlochry hotel is one of several on sale across Tayside and Fife.

Pine Trees Hotel, also in Pitlochry, is on sale for £3m.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel, near Stanley, is on the market for almost £6m.

The historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife – which shut suddenly with the loss of 17 jobs – is also on the market. It is being sold for £600,000.

