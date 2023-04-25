Historic Perthshire hotel on sale for £1.3m as owners plan to retire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “immaculate” 20-bedroom Perthshire hotel is up for sale for more than £1 million.

The Acarsaid Hotel is located in Pitlochry town centre and has been run by the current owners for 25 years.

The owners are now planning to retire and have put the hotel up for sale.

It is one of the town’s oldest hotels, having originally been built for Lady Helen Stuart, the Countess of Kilbride, in 1880.

As well as 20 en suite rooms, the extended Victorian house also features a 50-plus cover restaurant, parking and staff/owners accommodation.

‘Traditional, yet contemporary Scottish feel’ at the Acarsaid Hotel

Entry to the hotel is through the main doors into the reception area.

To the left is a guest lounge, bar area and conservatory, with “stunning” views.

A door from the lounge leads to four rooms on the ground floor and stairs to the first level, where there are a further four rooms.

On the other side of the reception is a further guest lounge. It features a conservatory which gives access to the main dining room.

The staircase from the reception is the main access to the first floor, where there are a total of 11 rooms.

All the public areas have been decorated by the current owners to make guests feel relaxed by offering them a traditional, yet contemporary, Scottish highland welcome.

The three-star hotel is being marketed by CCL Property, based in Elgin, for £1.3m.

Its listing says the property is in “immaculate condition throughout” and has been furnished to a “very high standard”.

It adds: “The hotel benefits from a full licence and, given the popularity of Pitlochry, there is ample opportunity to increase revenues by reopening the restaurant to non-residents for lunches and evening meals.”

The hotel occupies a site which extends to around one acre. According to the agents it is “well suited” to either extension or redevelopment.

The agents also describe Pitlochry as a “true honeypot” destination for tourism.

“Highland Perthshire provides an abundance of recreational activities with opportunities to explore surrounding mountains, lochs, glens, and forests,” it says.

Tayside and Fife hotels for sale

The Pitlochry hotel is one of several on sale across Tayside and Fife.

Pine Trees Hotel, also in Pitlochry, is on sale for £3m.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel, near Stanley, is on the market for almost £6m.

The historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife – which shut suddenly with the loss of 17 jobs – is also on the market. It is being sold for £600,000.