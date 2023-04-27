Kinross teen sports coach says autism diagnosis helped her gain straight As and win ‘outstanding volunteer’ coronation award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross teen sports coach says autism diagnosis helped her gain straight As and win ‘outstanding volunteer’ coronation award

Amber Wilson, 19, scored nine As and helped transform the fortunes of a school basketball club.

By Stephen Eighteen
Amber Wilson. Image: Alyson Wilson.
Amber Wilson. Image: Alyson Wilson.

A teenager from Kinross says being diagnosed with autism has helped her achieve great things.

Amber Wilson, from Scotlandwell, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when she was 12.

The 19-year-old has since scored nine As in her exams and helped transformed the fortunes of a local school basketball club through her voluntary coaching.

And now she has been named one of the 500 coronation champions as part of the official celebrations for King Charles III’s ascension to the throne.

Alyson Wilson forgot to tell her daughter she had nominated her for the award, which is given to outstanding volunteers.

“I didn’t find out until an email came to say I was successful,” Amber said.

“I was very confused and said ‘Mum, what did you do?’

“But after that I was happy.”

This feature reveals the process behind Amber’s autism diagnosis and why she believes it has helped her achieve the award.

Diagnosis took two years

Amber spent her first seven years in Lochgelly and attended Lumphinnans Primary School in Cowdenbeath.

The idea she might be on the autistic spectrum stemmed from her finding social interactions a challenge.

For two years she was monitored and undertook tests before the ASD diagnosis.

Amber Wilson coaching last year’s P7 pupils at Lumphinnans Primary School. Image: Alyson Wilson

“It didn’t have an impact on me because I was no different to how I was before,” Amber said.

“But it was a lot easier for me to explain, and for teachers to understand, why I was struggling to understand something in class.

“It helped in high school for tests because there was then a better understanding of why I needed extra time.”

New learning methods

The diagnosis also freed Amber from the constraints of orthodox schooling and she began to tailor her learning.

“What I learn dictates the way I learn,” she said.

“For example, I learn maths different to the way I learn art.

“I am more visual for art but a lot more logical for maths.

“I can’t write about art theory because that doesn’t make sense. I need to be able to see it.

“I have learnt different ways to teach myself things.”

Amber Wilson has played basketball since she was 15. Image: Alyson Wilson

Educationally her methods have proved an outstanding success.

At Beath High School she collected As in Higher maths, physics, and religious, moral and philosophical studies.

At National 5 she picked up another cluster of As to make a combined total of nine top grades.

Club has been transformed

Alongside this has been her volunteering.

Since the age of 12 she has helped out at Portmoak Cubs, where Alyson is pack leader.

At 14 she signed up for the young leaders’ scheme, which is a programme of 10 training modules and four missions (projects).

Amber has run activities and been involved in badge awards.

In 2020 she began coaching basketball at Lumphinnans Primary School, where Alyson is a pupil support officer, after a rapid decline in numbers post-lockdown.

Receiving support from school teacher Laurie Main, Amber has helped transformed the team’s fortunes.

“Last year’s team started off with only six kids and then went up to 15 kids,” said Amber who began playing basketball when she was 15.

“This year I started with 20 kids and I now have just short of 30.

“I enjoy presenting opportunities to other kids and watching them grow.

“Some will know what basketball is and some will come without having any idea what to do so I enjoy watching that progression with them.”

‘I already have different ways to teach myself’

Amber, who trains with Edinburgh side Gracemount Panthers, runs two weekly sessions at Lumphinnans to ensure she has enough time to get to know the players individually.

In these classes she utilises the learning she has developed as an autistic school pupil.

Amber with some of the children she currently coaches at Lumphinnans. Image: Alyson Wilson

“The way you coach has an impact in the way they pick it up,” she said.

“I’ll teach things several times in different ways so quite a lot of kids have a higher chance of picking it up.

“I didn’t get any training for it. It has been easier to teach the kids things because, as someone who is autistic, I already have different ways to teach myself.”

Organised surprise ceremony

She has also delivered one-to-one training for a child who was not in full-time education to become part of the team.

And, in June 2022, she arranged a surprise award ceremony, buying certificates and trophies with her own money.

Here, the children got the opportunity to show their family and friends their progress and skills by playing a live game.

Amber then spoke to the parents and delivered a PowerPoint slide show of all they had achieved during the year.

She then presented the children with certificates and medals that she had bought herself.

Courageous presentation

The presentation was a huge achievement given Amber’s social anxiety.

Amber doing the presentation in June 2022. Image: Alyson Wilson.

“When she started speaking she stood up in front of the parents and said to them ‘I have got this sheet in front of me and am reading off it because I have anxiety’,” Alyson recalled.

“And a lot of parents came up and spoke to her afterwards telling her she did brilliantly.

“She has always been very open and honest with the children as well about her autism and anxiety.

“This is why they relate to her so much – they find her easy to talk to because she is open and honest with them.”

Coronation honour

Amber’s father Jon works as a catering assistant and her sister Heather, 23, is a music production student at Fife College’s Glenrothes campus.

Amber, second left, with father Jon, mother Alyson, gran Chris Hunter and sister Heather. Image: Alyson Wilson.

As one of the 500 coronation champions, Amber will receive a special badge and certificate from the King and Queen Consort.

She will also be present at a Holyrood Palace garden party in July.

Alyson, her guest, will help Amber control her anxiety on the day.

“I don’t think I will be okay with going but I will regret it if I don’t go,” said Amber.

“I will deal with it as it happens.”

