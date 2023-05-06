Black Watch surprise marks diamond anniversary for Dunning ex-firefighter and Auchterarder shop owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Watch surprise marks diamond anniversary for Dunning ex-firefighter and Auchterarder shop owner

The Black Watch band did a surprise performance to mark the 60th anniversary of Ian and Keay Dickson.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ian and Keay Dickson receive a telegram from depute lieutenant of the county, Sue Jardine-Paterson, on behalf of the king. Image: Simon Howie.
Ian and Keay Dickson receive a telegram from depute lieutenant of the county, Sue Jardine-Paterson, on behalf of the king. Image: Simon Howie.

A Dunning couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ian Dickson, 85, and his wife Keay, 80, had been married for 60 years on March 16.

That afternoon they received a telegram from the King and Queen Consort delivered by Sue Jardine-Paterson, Deputy Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross.

In the evening the band of the Black Watch travelled to the couple’s home from Fort George to celebrate the anniversary.

The band of the Black Watch surprise Ian and Keay.
The band of the Black Watch surprise Ian and Keay. Image: Simon Howie.

Their surprise performance was an emotional one for Ian, who had been a piper in the regiment when he served in the army between 1958 and 1960.

The couple met while Ian was in service and after their marriage in 1963 bought a new house in Burghmuir, Perth, for £3,500.

Ran events at Perth City Hall

Ian was brought up in Downfield, Dundee, and studied at Rockwell High School.

He was stationed in Perth’s Queens Barracks and spent time in Cyprus.

He went on to join the Perthshire Fire Brigade, later becoming assistant divisional officer at Tayside Fire Service.

In his time with the service he ran the benevolent fund, which involved lots of fundraising activities.

These included dances at Perth City Hall with the MDQ Band, which was run by his friend Jim Muir.

Ian retired in 1993, collecting an MBE two years later.

Still working at fashion store

Keay grew up in Logiealmond and attended Perth Academy.

She worked for Francesca Fashions in Perth.

In 1989 she set up fashion shop Forget Me Not in Auchterarder with her daughter Karen, who is married to local butcher Simon Howie.

Keay still does weekly shifts at the popular store.

Ian and Keay have two grandchildren, Ross and Lynne, as well as four great grandchildren, who joined the celebrations.

Simon Howie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Simon said: “Both Karen and I recognise what wonderful people they are and how much support they have given us through our married life together.

“The help they have given us as a family has been invaluable.

“They are wonderful people and we love them dearly.”

