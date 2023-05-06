Black Watch surprise marks diamond anniversary for Dunning ex-firefighter and Auchterarder shop owner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dunning couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ian Dickson, 85, and his wife Keay, 80, had been married for 60 years on March 16.

That afternoon they received a telegram from the King and Queen Consort delivered by Sue Jardine-Paterson, Deputy Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross.

In the evening the band of the Black Watch travelled to the couple’s home from Fort George to celebrate the anniversary.

Their surprise performance was an emotional one for Ian, who had been a piper in the regiment when he served in the army between 1958 and 1960.

The couple met while Ian was in service and after their marriage in 1963 bought a new house in Burghmuir, Perth, for £3,500.

Ran events at Perth City Hall

Ian was brought up in Downfield, Dundee, and studied at Rockwell High School.

He was stationed in Perth’s Queens Barracks and spent time in Cyprus.

He went on to join the Perthshire Fire Brigade, later becoming assistant divisional officer at Tayside Fire Service.

In his time with the service he ran the benevolent fund, which involved lots of fundraising activities.

These included dances at Perth City Hall with the MDQ Band, which was run by his friend Jim Muir.

Ian retired in 1993, collecting an MBE two years later.

Still working at fashion store

Keay grew up in Logiealmond and attended Perth Academy.

She worked for Francesca Fashions in Perth.

In 1989 she set up fashion shop Forget Me Not in Auchterarder with her daughter Karen, who is married to local butcher Simon Howie.

Keay still does weekly shifts at the popular store.

Ian and Keay have two grandchildren, Ross and Lynne, as well as four great grandchildren, who joined the celebrations.

Simon said: “Both Karen and I recognise what wonderful people they are and how much support they have given us through our married life together.

“The help they have given us as a family has been invaluable.

“They are wonderful people and we love them dearly.”