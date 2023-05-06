Fife community ballot shows overwhelming support to buy empty hotel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ballot of an entire community in Fife has shown majority support for buying a hotel that’s lain vacant for several years.

The North Queensferry Community Trust is behind plans to buy The Albert Hotel in the village.

The trust has nominated not for profit business The Albert Community Group – formed by a group of local residents – to buy the hotel.

Residents were this week balloted on the proposals.

The ballot asked locals to state whether they were for or against an application for the Albert Hotel to be purchased and restored as a “sustainable development” for the community.

Vote shows ‘clear support’ for group’s plan

For the trust to proceed with a community right to buy application, they needed over half of the community’s electorate to vote, and more than half to vote in favour.

The campaign has been headed up by Alastair Ritchie.

Mr Ritchie said: “We are delighted with the result of the vote and the number of residents who took part.

“The results can now be shared with the Scottish Government’s community land team before a decision about the next phase of the community right to buy application.”

Trust chairman Ian Mitchell added: “The fact the result showed such clear and overwhelming support will give the trust the confidence to make a part 5 application if that is needed.

“We should pay tribute to The Save the Albert campaign for its huge success in helping secure this excellent result.”

Albert Hotel owner willing to discuss options

However, current Albert Hotel owner Kenny Waugh says he remains committed to his plan to invest £400,000 into the premises.

That his his latest proposal for the site after plans for flats were turned down by Fife Council last year. An appeal was also rejected earlier this year.

Mr Waugh, who has owned The Albert Hotel for almost two decades, wants to reopen the bar and restaurant. He also plans four luxury suites in the former hotel rooms.

Mr Waugh said he has never received an offer to buy the premises from the community group.

“I own it and I’m going to spend £400,000 on putting it back to its former glory,” he said.

“I just need to get a planning decision.”

Mr Waugh said he would be willing to discuss a sale, but won’t sell the hotel for less than his valuation, which he would not specify.

He added: “They can buy it without my permission, but there’s a lot easier ways to do it.

“They want to buy it for the community. Normally you do this with buildings lying empty and people not wanting to spend money.

“I’ve given them my valuation – I know the building needs money spent on it and I’m prepared to do that.

“All this time I’ve never had an offer from them.”