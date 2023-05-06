Fife community ballot shows overwhelming support to buy empty hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife community ballot shows overwhelming support to buy empty hotel

The takeover plan come despite a pledge from the current owner to invest £400,000 in restoring the hotel.

By Gavin Harper
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry, Fife
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry.

A ballot of an entire community in Fife has shown majority support for buying a hotel that’s lain vacant for several years.

The North Queensferry Community Trust is behind plans to buy The Albert Hotel in the village.

The trust has nominated not for profit business The Albert Community Group – formed by a group of local residents – to buy the hotel.

Residents were this week balloted on the proposals.

The ballot asked locals to state whether they were for or against an application for the Albert Hotel to be purchased and restored as a “sustainable development” for the community.

Vote shows ‘clear support’ for group’s plan

For the trust to proceed with a community right to buy application, they needed over half of the community’s electorate to vote, and more than half to vote in favour.

The campaign has been headed up by Alastair Ritchie.

Mr Ritchie said: “We are delighted with the result of the vote and the number of residents who took part.

Alastair Ritchie and Dan Macdonald of North Queensferry Community Trust and The Albert Community Group Ltd. Image: North Queensferry Community Trust.

“The results can now be shared with the Scottish Government’s community land team before a decision about the next phase of the community right to buy application.”

Trust chairman Ian Mitchell added: “The fact the result showed such clear and overwhelming support will give the trust the confidence to make a part 5 application if that is needed.

“We should pay tribute to The Save the Albert campaign for its huge success in helping secure this excellent result.”

Albert Hotel owner willing to discuss options

However, current Albert Hotel owner Kenny Waugh says he remains committed to his plan to invest £400,000 into the premises.

That his his latest proposal for the site after plans for flats were turned down by Fife Council last year. An appeal was also rejected earlier this year.

Mr Waugh, who has owned The Albert Hotel for almost two decades, wants to reopen the bar and restaurant. He also plans four luxury suites in the former hotel rooms.

Mr Waugh said he has never received an offer to buy the premises from the community group.

“I own it and I’m going to spend £400,000 on putting it back to its former glory,” he said.

“I just need to get a planning decision.”

The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Waugh said he would be willing to discuss a sale, but won’t sell the hotel for less than his valuation, which he would not specify.

He added: “They can buy it without my permission, but there’s a lot easier ways to do it.

“They want to buy it for the community. Normally you do this with buildings lying empty and people not wanting to spend money.

“I’ve given them my valuation – I know the building needs money spent on it and I’m prepared to do that.

“All this time I’ve never had an offer from them.”

