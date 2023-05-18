Perth & Kinross Crieff mum takes son out of Ardvreck School after facing £1,500+ monthly bill for extra tuition Community nurse Sarah McGregor says her son Lauchlin, 6, 'really misses his old school and his friends'. By Stephen Eighteen May 18 2023, 5.53am Share Crieff mum takes son out of Ardvreck School after facing £1,500+ monthly bill for extra tuition Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4395382/ardvreck-school-bill/ Copy Link 0 comment Sarah and Lauchlin McGregor. Image: Sarah McGregor. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation