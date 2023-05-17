Call for safety netting at proposed 19-bay golf driving range near Kinross

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have been made for safety netting to protect walkers if a plan for a 19-bay golf driving range, shop and café near Kinross gets the go-ahead.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted for a major scheme on land 240 metres north east of the Lethangie Waste Water Treatment Works.

Burleigh Golf’s PAN also says the development would include parking and associated works.

Bailie Michael Williamson told the Perth and Kinross planning and placemaking committee: “There are footpaths up and down the site.

“There should be suitable safety netting in place so people don’t get hit by golf balls.”

Public exhibitions

The developer lodged the PAN to advise the council how it intends to engage with the community about a forthcoming planning application.

Burleigh Golf is due to hold public exhibitions at golf clubhouses in Milnathort and Kinross.

Councillor Richard Watters said the application should address concerns over light pollution, sustainability and the impact on nearby Loch Leven.