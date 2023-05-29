Turkish teen ‘expected to stay home and get married’ hopes to study in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Turkish teen ‘expected to stay home and get married’ hopes to study in Perth

Deniz Kokcu, 17, says people from her area are seen as "less superior" if they are female.

By Kieran Webster
Deniz Kokcu and the city of Gaziantep in Turkey
Deniz Kokcu, from from Gaziantep, has set up a fundraiser so she can study in Perth. Image: Deniz Kokcu

A Turkish teenager whose culture expects her to “stay at home and get married” has revealed her hopes to study for a degree in Perth.

Deniz Kokcu, 17, from Gaziantep – near the Syrian border – says girls in her area are told to focus more on finding a husband than getting an education.

She also says women are seen as “less superior”.

But she wants to break social norms by completing a degree in computing science in the Fair City – where she has family.

Deniz is trying to raise £8,000 to cover the costs of her first year at University of Highlands and Islands (UHI), but plans on funding the rest herself.

She hopes to one day return to her home city and teach the skills she has learnt to other girls and women.

‘People think if you’re a girl you are less superior’

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “In Turkey, if you’re a girl you have issues living your own life – a lot of people think if you’re a girl, you are less superior than a boy.

“I don’t really like that. People told me that I’m dreaming by trying to do this but I tell them that I’ll do it.

“My mum really supports me with what I’m doing and my dad is OK with it too – it’s my life.

Deniz Kokcu in her Turkish hometown
Deniz is raising money to fund her first year studies. Image: Deniz Kokcu.

“My auntie, uncle and two little cousins live in Perth.

“They tell me so much about the UK, Scotland and Perth and I see so many photos and videos of the place.

“I feel like this is a place where I would want to live.”

Earthquake survivor wants to teach girls new skills

Gaziantep was devastated by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in February, which killed more than 50,000 people throughout Turkey and Syria.

Despite living through the experience, Deniz’s house suffered only minor damage, with everyone in her family – including her two siblings and parents – unharmed.

While life for people there is slowly getting better after the disaster, Deniz wants to improve the lives of other women in the city by teaching them new skills.

She added: “If you can teach someone something it makes you happy.

A sign for the University of the Highlands and Islands in Perth
Deniz wants to study computing science at UHI Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’ve been interested in computers since I was young – you can do so many things.

“I want to one day build a small computing kindergarten where kids can learn to code games.

“With girls, if they feel more confident they will also want to go on and study.

“I want to teach girls, teenagers and even middle-aged women because anyone can learn something when taught correctly.”

Perth-based English language charity Esolperth has been involved in helping Deniz learn English and get her fundraiser set up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]