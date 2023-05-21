Police probe after man, 28, seriously assaulted in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police probe after man, 28, seriously assaulted in Perth city centre

Injured man was taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee following the attack

By Neil Henderson
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating after a man was seriously assaulted in Perth city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3am in Mill Street area of the city.

Officers investigating the incident say a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted by two men.

He was taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee for treatment however the extent of his injuries is not known.

The suspects are described as men, about 6ft in height.

Injured man taken to Ninewells hospital

One was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans and the other had a light coloured jacket with a red top underneath.

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and who may have any information which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 653 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks