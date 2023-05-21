Police probe after man, 28, seriously assaulted in Perth city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a man was seriously assaulted in Perth city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3am in Mill Street area of the city.

Officers investigating the incident say a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted by two men.

He was taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee for treatment however the extent of his injuries is not known.

The suspects are described as men, about 6ft in height.

Injured man taken to Ninewells hospital

One was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans and the other had a light coloured jacket with a red top underneath.

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and who may have any information which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 653 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.