Fife Young Fife dad left counting the cost after car stolen from outside his home Brandon Knox says he won't even manage to get to his work in Perth on Monday as a result of the theft By Lindsey Hamilton May 21 2023, 2.17pm Share Young Fife dad left counting the cost after car stolen from outside his home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4410778/young-fife-dad-left-counting-the-cost-after-car-stolen/ Copy Link 1 comment Brandon Knox's blue BMW stolen from outside his Dunfermline home. Image: Brandon Knox [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation