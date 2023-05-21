Dundee waitress wins compensation claim against Nando’s after skin ‘melted’ by cleaning detergent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee waitress wins compensation claim against Nando’s after skin ‘melted’ by cleaning detergent

Mairi Espie was left permanently scarred after being splashed while emptying a container of dishwater detergent.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Mairie Epsie has won her compensation claim against Nandos. Image: Digby Brown Date; Unknown
Mairie Epsie has won her compensation claim against Nandos. Image: Digby Brown Date; Unknown

A Dundee waitress whose skin was “melted” by industrial cleaning fluid while working in a Nando’s restaurant has received a compensation payout from the company.

Mairi Espie, 21, was left permanently scarred after being splashed while emptying a container of dishwater detergent at the Nando’s branch in the Nethergate in December 2019.

Ms Espie claimed she was not provided with PPE when emptying the container and the liquid splashed onto her jeans and severely burned her right thigh.

Nando’s had denied the claim but has now agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of damages.

Marie: ‘It felt like people didn’t believe me’

Following confirmation of the damages payout, she said: “It shouldn’t have needed to go as far as a legal action but at the same time I also shouldn’t have been burned in the first place.

“This was never about the money for me, just recognition, because at the time it felt like people didn’t believe it was that bad or anything was wrong.

Marie Espie has won an undisclosed sum in compensation. Image: Digby Brown

“But to be fair to Nando’s I think they’ve now done the right thing – they settled the case pretty quickly, the staff have been supportive and the issues that led to me getting hurt seem to have been addressed now so hopefully it means others will be safe too.

“I’m glad things are over now and I can just focus on getting on with things.”

Simon Hammond, partner at Digby Brown, who acted for her added: “Mairi was only in contact with this industrial cleaner fluid for a short time so the extent of her burns shows you just how corrosive that substance is – and how much worse it could have been.

“We are happy to have helped Mairi get the recognition she wanted and we hope the successful end to her case sends an important reminder to employers everywhere to not be complacent on staff safety.”

Scarring on Ms Espie’s leg. Image: Digby Brown

Ms Espie, who graduated from Abertay University in July with a degree in criminology, previously described being left with scarring on both legs following the incident.

She said: “It was absolutely agony – it felt like my leg was on fire.

“I’m now left with a permanent scar in a really prominent place on my body.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]