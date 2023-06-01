Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth vintage cars: Road closures and other details as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to star

The world-famous vehicle will be the centrepiece along with a 1926 Rolls Royce Hooper Saloon.

By Stephen Eighteen
The world-famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car. Image: Vintage Wheels Weekend.
Excitement is revving up ahead of the return of the Vintage Car Wheels Weekend in Perth.

The display of vintage vehicles, classic cars, and military vehicles takes place along Tay Street on June 3-4.

The world-famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be the centrepiece along with a 1926 Rolls Royce Hooper Saloon and the “Hong Kong” Ceremonial Land Rover.

For people who love the fast lane, supercars will also be on show and one of the most travelled XK Jaguars in the world.

The Old Steam Organ, Perth and District Pipe Band and Perthshire Brass will be entertaining the large crowds with foot-tapping sounds.

St Matthew’s Church will be offering soup, sandwiches, scones and traybakes.

Movie attraction

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang vehicle is supplied and owned by Gordon Grant.

Created for the 1968 film, it is one of six cars originally built to bring Ian Fleming’s 1964 novel about a magic flying vehicle to life on the big screen.

Used as a stunt car, it played the Chitty Racer (with no engine), and was the car in the explosion scene in the opening credits.

After its starring debut it ended up in a junk yard with parts used as a camera car.

Once filming was complete, William Grant collected all of the original parts, had everything authenticated, and put it back together with his father who at the time, owned Grants Garage in Coatbridge.

They then fitted an engine and reconstructed it to the car you see today.

Four owners in 97 years

Also on display will be the Rolls Royce Hooper Saloon, first registered in March 1926.

In 97 years old it has had only four owners, the latest being Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie for the past decade.

Stephen Leckie with his 1926 Rolls Royce Hooper Saloon. Image: Vintage Wheels Weekend.

After the Second World War it was converted to a shooting brake and then bought by a Dr Watson, who spent 12 years fastidiously rebuilding it to the original specification.

Dr Watson invested in 25 litres of paint to complete the finish, 5½ cow hides for the interior and many, many highly detailed and technical letters.

Morris Leslie’s collection

You can also hop onboard a vintage bus at Mill Street to whisk you to Perth Airport to see Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie’s personal collection of classic cars throughout the day.

Entrance to the collection will be a donation to Cancer Research of £10.00 per adult (16+), £5.00 per child (5-15 years) or family entry of £25.00 (2 adults, up to 3 children). Under 5s are free.

Find out more at Vintage Wheels Weekend website.

Road closures

Tay Street will be closed from the junction of Smeaton’s Bridge, Tay Street to the junction at Queens Bridge. Alternative traffic management has been put in place to divert people around the city.

Public transport and car parking

There may be delays to some bus services as due to the day’s events. Follow live timetables or follow Stagecoach East Scotland on Twitter for latest information.

For spectators and visitors coming into Perth city centre from further afield, Stagecoach Service 7B operates from the Broxden park and ride to South Street, a short walk to the centre of the city.

Parking will be readily available within city centre car parks

Toilets

Mobile toilets will be available on Tay Street on Saturday, June 3. Alternative facilities can be found at South Inch Car Park, Marshall Place, Perth for 50p.

