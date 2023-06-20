Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over ‘technical issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over ‘technical issue’

The pool was shut on Sunday and has not reopened since.

By Kieran Webster
The Breadalbane Community Campus.
The Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy is closed. Image: Margaret Rodgers

A Perthshire swimming pool is closed for a third day due to an “ongoing technical issue”

Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy was forced to shut on Sunday and has not reopened since.

In an update, Live Active Leisure, which runs the pool, confirmed it would remain closed on Tuesday.

A further update will be provided on Wednesday to advise when the pool will reopen.

The exact reason for the closure is unknown.

Breadalbane swimming lessons cancelled

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “The swimming pool at Breadalbane Community Campus is currently closed due to an unforeseen technical issue.

“Unfortunately, swimming lessons are also affected by this closure.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working hard to get the pool reopened as soon as we can.

“Further updates will be posted in due course.”

The closest Live Active Leisure pools to Aberfeldy are at Live Active Blairgowrie and  Perth Leisure Pool.

Live Active Leisure has been contacted for comment.

