Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over ‘technical issue’

A Perthshire swimming pool is closed for a third day due to an “ongoing technical issue”

Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy was forced to shut on Sunday and has not reopened since.

In an update, Live Active Leisure, which runs the pool, confirmed it would remain closed on Tuesday.

A further update will be provided on Wednesday to advise when the pool will reopen.

The exact reason for the closure is unknown.

Breadalbane swimming lessons cancelled

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “The swimming pool at Breadalbane Community Campus is currently closed due to an unforeseen technical issue.

“Unfortunately, swimming lessons are also affected by this closure.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working hard to get the pool reopened as soon as we can.

“Further updates will be posted in due course.”

The closest Live Active Leisure pools to Aberfeldy are at Live Active Blairgowrie and Perth Leisure Pool.

Live Active Leisure has been contacted for comment.