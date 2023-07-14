Bridge questions answered as Perth prepares to host 100 competitors at eight pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge questions answered as Perth prepares to host 100 competitors at eight pubs

Entrants will will travel in from across Scotland for the inaugural event. But what is bridge?

Bridge being played in the garden of Perth's Parklands Hotel, one of the venues in the tournament. Image: Perth Bridge Club.
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

More than 100 bridge players from across Scotland will come to Perth to play in a tournament across eight city centre pubs.

These include the Royal George Hotel, Capital Asset, St Matthew’s Church, Cullach Brewing Taproom, Twa Tams and Parklands Hotel.

Competitors will will travel in from Dundee, Stirling and Blairgowrie, as well as far-afield places such as Kyle of Lochalsh, Oban, Elgin, Edinburgh and Prestwick.

The event on Saturday, August 19 will mark the first time Perth has hosted Café Bridge.

The game is currently played in only five other locations in Scotland but is very popular in the Netherlands and Belgium.

What is bridge?

Bridge is a trick-taking card game involving four people who form two partnerships, taking the points of the compass.

North plays with south and east with west.

Each player receives 13 cards (your hand) which should be sorted into suits: spades, hearts, diamonds and clubs.

Gillian Roberts and Marijke Lafferty at Perth Bridge Club on King Street. Image: Perth Bridge Club.

The game is divided into two phases, bidding and play.

In the first phase the partnerships use the bidding to determine which player will be the declarer and how many tricks he or she must win with the chosen trump suit (or without trumps if desired).

The second phase sees both sides attempting to win as many tricks as possible.

Why do people like it?

Miriam Drysdale, one of the Café Bridge organisers said: “Unlike some other card games, bridge is a game of skill, not chance.

“It is taught in secondary schools in China, Poland and many other countries as a way of improving logical thinking and mathematics skills as well team play and partnerships.”

Fellow organiser Marijke Lafferty is a member of the Perth Bridge Club.

“The game is not only very sociable but also a great way to exercise the brain,” she said.

How does the tournament work?

The tournament begins at 12.30pm and the last round ends at 5pm.

There will be seven rounds of four boards and a continuous flow of players in all venues; 12 in each of them throughout the tournament.

Marijke explained: “So 12 players will start round 1 in say, the Royal George Hotel, and then move to, for example, the Capital Asset for round 2 and so on.

“Other players will start round 1 in a different venue.”

Check-in is at St. Matthew’s Church between 10.30am and 12.15pm.

“The aim of the tournament is to bring bridge to the community and the community to bridge,” Marijke added.

“It is gaining popularity in Scotland and our aim is to make it an annual event in Perth.

“It has been recognised as a mental sport by the International Olympic Committee.”

How can locals play bridge?

Perth Bridge Club in King Street, founded in 1937, is offering courses for beginners starting in October and play sessions for players of all levels.

Contact details are Marijke Lafferty on mclz@blueyonder.co.uk and Victor Lesk on brianplaysbridge@gmail.com.

People can register for the tournament online at www.brianbridge.net/perth2023.

Everyone is welcome.

