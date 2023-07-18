Scone man who has worked in Antarctica for 33 years has part of continent named after him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scone man who has worked in Antarctica for 33 years has part of continent named after him

Sir David Attenborough presented Mike Gloistein with the surprise accolade.

By Stephen Eighteen
Mike Gloistein
Mike Gloistein on board. Image: Mike Gloistein.

A Scone man has had a part of Antarctica named after him in recognition of his lengthy service on the continent.

Mike Gloistein has worked for the British Antarctic Survey since 1990.

He began as a radio officer and is now electronics officer on board the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Presentation from David Attenborough confirming that Mike Gloistein's name is attached to the Skerries in the Antarctic.
Presentation from David Attenborough confirming that Mike Gloistein’s name is attached to the Skerries in the Antarctic. Image: Hamish Breckenridge.

The 97-year-old presented Mike, 62, with the surprise honour during a visit on the ship named in the BBC broadcaster’s honour.

Sir David announced that a rocky outcrop off Coronation Island in the South Orkney Islands would be named Gloistein Skerries.

It means Mike’s name will be marked on all future charts and maps of the area.

On a par with captains and explorers

“This makes me feel fantastic,” said Mike, who in 2004 was presented with a polar medal by the then Prince Charles for services to Antarctica.

“It was a bit of a surprise.

“It was planned that David Attenborough would visit the ship and meet the crew.

“So they organised for the Antarctic Place-names Committee to come up with suggestions of names.

“Usually captains and famous explorers get places named after them. And now I am on that list.

“The Skerries are quite small. We sailed past them in January when they were just unchartered rocks.

“The captain at that time said he wanted me to take photos of them. Little did I know why.”

From banking to the South Pole

Working in Antarctica was actually the result of a career change for Mike.

After leaving school he spent the next seven years employed by Natwest in his native Hertfordshire.

Mike Gloistein ringing the bell on the bridge of the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
Ringing the bell on the bridge of the RRS Sir David Attenborough. Image: Mike Gloistein.

“I was always interested in radio,” he said.

“And one day I saw an advert saying ‘see the world as ship’s radio officer’.

“I realised banking wasn’t for me.”

After three years at college he spent some time at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary before moving on to the British Antarctic Survey, initially on a one-year contract.

Thirty-three years later, he is still at the same organisation.

“Ships over a certain size had to carry a radio officer in case of SOS or distress,” Mike explained.

“But now radio is now bottom of the list of things I do.

“I look after all navigation equipment on board and all satellite communications.”

Time away from family

Mike is not a scientist but his work provides the foundation for scientific research.

The British Antarctic Survey tests water for depth and monitors atmospheric conditions.

The latter helped discover a hole in the ozone layer in the late 1970s.

It also surveys glaciers as part of climate studies.

Mike enjoys his job, but it does involve spending three to four months at sea, away from his wife Pauline.

They have lived in Scone since 1999. Daughter Helen works for Rolls Royce and no longer lives in the family home.

He can be away anytime between October and May to coincide with the Antarctic summer.

Mike Gloistein working on the RRS Sir David Attenborough whilst at Rothera Station, Antarctica.
Working on the RRS Sir David Attenborough whilst at Rothera Station, Antarctica. Image: Mike Gloistein.

“We just have a routine,” Mike said.

“I have a home routine and a work routine.

“The ship is my second home. I have a comfortable cabin on board.

“When I first went south you would be away between eight or nine months.

“Whereas now it is usually three months.”

Final trip to ‘stunning’ continent

Winter temperatures in the South Pole can plummet to -60C.

But Mike’s trips are in the continent’s summer, meaning the coldest he has ever experienced is a comparatively mild -26C.

“I have had it colder in Canada when I have been skiing,” he said.

Usually the temperature hovers around the freezing mark, which enables him to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

This will be one of the things he misses when he retires after his final Antarctic trip, likely to be in spring 2024.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough at King Edward Point, South Georgia.
The RRS Sir David Attenborough at King Edward Point, South Georgia. Image: Mike Gloistein.

“If you want to go anywhere in the world, South Georgia in Antarctica is the ultimate place.

“The scenery is absolutely stunning.

“It has wonderful scenery and superb wildlife, which is very friendly.

“There are seals, penguins, albatrosses, whales. There is such a huge variety.”

